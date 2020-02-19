Crazy Walmart TV deal gets you a 70-inch 4K Roku TV for just $475

Element may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of 4K TVs, but if you're looking to get the biggest bang for your buck, you'll be hard pressed to find anything better than this insane Walmart TV deal.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $475. That's $323 off and the cheapest 70-inch 4K TV we've seen at Walmart.

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $475 @ Walmart

This large 4K TV is seriously smart. It's fueled by Roku's platform, which is our favorite in terms of user experience and streaming variety. It's $323 off right now and one of the cheapest 70-inch 4K TV's we've ever seen. View Deal

We haven't reviewed this specific Element TV, but in our Element 55-inch Roku TV review we were impressed by that set's overall performance. Yes, there are some corners that were cut, for instance you only get HDR10 support, but if you're looking for a cheap 4K TV and aren't overly fussy about video quality, this 70-inch Element TV will do the trick.

We especially like that it uses the Roku operating system, which we think is the best smart TV platform. With Roku, you get streaming channels for free, while others like Google Play, let you purchase or rent recent movie releases or popular TV series. Over 4,000 services including Netflix, HBO Now and Disney Plus can be accessed.

This is a pretty massive price cut, so don't expect this Walmart TV deal to last for long.