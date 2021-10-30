Cowboys vs Vikings live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online nfl

The Cowboys vs Vikings live stream catches a Dallas team that is looking to pick-up from where they left off before taking their bye week and a Minnesota trying to do the same. Dak will be leading "dem boys" against Cousins and the Vikings in this NFL live stream.

Cowboys vs Vikings channel, start time The Cowboys vs Vikings live stream is Sunday (Oct. 31).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Cowboys (5-1) are one of only five teams in the league have one loss or less. They have jumped out to that start thanks to an offense that leads the NFL with 34.2 points-per-game.

Powering that offense are Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot. Prescott has shown no ill effects from the broken ankle he suffered last season and is now ranked second in the league in completion percentage (73.1) and third among active quarterbacks in passer rating (115). Elliot has reemerged as one the best runners in the league. The 26-year-old is fourth in the league in rushing yards-per-game (86.8) and has scored the third most rushing touchdowns (5).

Before their bye week, the Cowboys beat the Patriots in overtime 35-29. Prescott suffered a calf strain and is expected to go through practice drills as well as rehab this week.

The Vikings (3-3) are also looking to get back in the swing of things after their bye week. They are coming off their first back-to-back wins of the season as they were able to squeak past the Lions 19-17 in week five, then beat the Panthers 34-28 in overtime two weeks ago.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is having another solid season with a 105 passer rating and he's thrown 13 touchdown passes to just two interceptions. Running back Dalvin cook is also doing his part in the offense averaging 91.5 rushing yards-per-game. Wide-out Justin Jefferson is on his way to another stellar season. The rookie pro bowler from a year ago is ninth in the league in receiving yards and on pace for a 1,400-plus yard season.

The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Vikings. The over/under is 54.5.

How to watch Cowboys vs Vikings live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cowboys vs Vikings live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the US, Cowboys vs Vikings is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 31).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Cowboys vs Vikings live stream.

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs Vikings on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Vikings live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Monday Morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Colts vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.