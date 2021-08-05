Cowboys vs Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL 2021 Hall of Fame game online

It’s time for the Cowboys vs Steelers live stream brings NFL football back to our TVs after a many months-long absence. And it’s a celebration of the NFL’s history as the league welcomes back the annual Hall of Fame game. Last year’s game as well as enshrinement ceremony were postponed due to the pandemic and the entire preseason schedule was canceled.

Cowboys vs Steelers channel, start time The Cowboys vs Steelers live stream broadcasts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT today (Thursday, August 5).

It will air on FOX.

This year the league is making up for lost time by combining two Hall of Fame classes into one and this NFL live stream will only mark the beginning of an action packed weekend.

Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker is calling this weekend, “the greatest gathering in football” for a very good reason. The celebrations start with Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game and end with a total of 28 members being added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame by Sunday’s enshrinement ceremony. That’s more than three times the size of an average class.

Both the Steelers’ and Cowboys’ head coaches said they are thrilled to be a part of this week’s events. “We’re excited about this game,” Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin told the media Tuesday, “It’s very important to this organization with five members being inducted.” “It’s the shrine of Pro Football,” said Dallas’ coach Mike McCarthy of Canton, Ohio, “the grass smells a little different there. It’s such a cool experience.”

As forthcoming as he was about his excitement for the game, McCarthy was less than thrilled to offer much information as to playing time for starters. The Cowboys’ head coach did say during his press conference Tuesday that playing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was “not part of the plan.” And now we've learned that Prescott is one of 16 Cowboys players who won't be making the trip to Canton, OH.

The 28-year-old Prescott is coming off a severe ankle injury that ended his season in week five last year. He’s also battling a shoulder strain suffered in training camp. Second string quarterback Garett Gilbert is expected to start for Dallas Thursday night in Canton.

Mike Tomlin let people see behind the curtain a little more than McCarthy saying, “select veterans won’t participate [Thursday night] like Ben [Roethlisberger], Cam [Hayward] and Joe Haden” probably won’t play. Tomlin also said what he wants to see from rookie running back Najee Harris when he was asked how he plans to juggle the 24th overall pick’s snaps with other running backs, “Nothing to juggle. He’s a rookie. He needs the process of game preparation then ultimately to play. We’ve got four opportunities for him to do that.”

Members of the Steelers’ organization being enshrined include Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu and Super Bowl winning coach Bill Cowher. As for the Cowboys Cliff Harris, Drew Pearson and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson are among those being enshrined this weekend.

How to watch Cowboys vs Steelers live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cowboys vs Steelers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Cowboys vs Steelers live streams in the US

In the US, Cowboys vs Steelers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 a.m. PT today (Thursday, August 5).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Cowboys vs Steelers game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Cowboys vs Steelers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Steelers.

Cowboys vs Giants live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cowboys vs Steelers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Steelers live stream starts at 1:00am BST Friday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

Cowboys vs Steelers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.