Cowboy Bebop (Netflix) release date, cast, teaser trailer and more

3, 2, 1 let's dance: Cowboy Bebop's Netflix adaptation is almost here. And if Netflix didn't have you hyped already (John Cho's hair looks so good, and similar to Spike's that it's uncanny, in a good way), their latest tidbit will.

And while some will say they're not excited, many of us at Tom's Guide are at least curious. Cowboy Bebop is one of the greatest anime shows of all time, and it seems like Netflix has made all the right calls so far to get us intrigued. Not only is Cho an inspired bit of casting for Spike, but all the previews so far seem to have captured the spirit of the series.

That's probably helped by the participation of the original series' soundtrack composer Yoko Kanno scoring this show as well. The latest teaser trailer (which we've got below) also shows that they've got a bit of the flair of the series, too.

(Image credit: Kirsty Griffin / Netflix)

The live-action Cowboy Bebop Netflix show debuts on November 19, 2021. It is to consist of 10 episodes, and this could be the first of multiple seasons.

This Cowboy Bebop adaptation was first announced in 2017, and casting was revealed in 2019. In October of 2019, the series shut down production after a knee injury halted Cho's performance. Sources told Deadline that it was a freak accident. He had to be flown to Los Angeles from the New Zealand set for surgery and rehab. Production resumed, following the country's Covid-19 shutdown, in Sept. 2020, and wrapped in March 2021.

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix) teaser trailer

In totally unsurprising news to fans of the original anime, Spike, Jet and Faye have a hard time coordinating their action in the new teaser trailer, released on October 19.

Titled "Cowboy Bebop: The Lost Session," this clip of footage that won't be in the show sees our bounty hunters on a new lead. But Faye and Jet keep yelling at Spike to wake him from his daydreams, one of which includes a vision of Vicious, holding a sword and ready to strike. Spike also stops for noodles, because of course he does.

But when Spike picks up a steel beam (breaking the fourth wall a bit, as that was a dividing line of the trailer), we get to see Cho in a bit of combat. He swings the beam in a circle, and the slow-motion shots of thugs getting knocked in the face has all the fun we needed for the clip.

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix) cast

(Image credit: Netflix via YouTube)

As you might expect, most of the conversation around the Netflix Cowboy Bebop show revolves around its three main leads.

John Cho (Star Wars, Harold & Kumar) is playing the Mars-born Spike Spiegel, a bounty hunter with a head of hair that the internet has fallen in love with all over again. Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage) is Jet Black, the pilot of the Bebop and Spike's right-hand-man/parter in crime, who has a cybernetic left arm. Daniella Pineda (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals) is Faye Valentine, who joins the Bebop crew a little later in the anime.

We got our first glimpse of Alex Hassell's Vicious, who is Spike's nemesis, in the above teaser trailer.

The casting for the role of Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV, aka Radical Edward, has yet to be publicly revealed.

The full (announced) cast, is as follows:

John Cho as Spike Spiegel

Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black

Danielle Pineda as Fay Valentine

Elena Satine as Julia

Alex Hassell as Vicious

Tamara Tunie as Ana

Mason Alexander Park as Gren

Jan Uddin and Lydia Peckham as Asimov and Katerina

Adrienne Barbeau as Maria Murdock

Rodney Cook as the voice of Teddy Bomber

Ira Munn and Lucy Currey as Punch and Judy

Josh Randall as Pierrot Le Fou

Geoff Stults as Chalmers

Rachel House as Mao

Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande as Shin and Lin

Cali Nelle as Abdul Hakim

Charlie & Harry (Welsh Corgi dog actors) as Ein

Blessing Mokgohloa as Santiago

Molly Moriarty as Kimmie Black

James Hiroyuki Liao in a TBA role

What is Cowboy Bebop?

The 1998 Japanese anime series Cowboy Bebop is one of the most beloved shows of its genre. It focuses on the adventures of bounty hunters Spike Spiegel and Jet Black, who travel the galaxy on their ship, the Bebop. The gain additional crew members over time, including Faye Valentine and Edward.

It's a mix of sci-fi, westerns and pulpy noir. The original series run of 26 episodes was followed by a movie.