COVID vaccine tracker and timeline: Where and when you can get it

COVID vaccines are rolling out across the U.S., some nine months after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. If you're confused about which vaccines are available and when you might get a shot, you're not alone.

A COVID vaccine tracker and timeline is a useful way to sift through all the information out there, while a COVID-19 vaccine calculator can help you understand where you stand in line to be vaccinated.

Since COVID-19 began spreading worldwide, scientists at biotech companies raced to develop multiple vaccines, test them for safety and efficacy, then produce them at a mass scale. Government and health officials have been developing guidelines on the best way to distribute the vaccine — who should get it first and how to deliver it.

In the U.S., the FDA has granted Pfizer-BioNTech emergency approval and is expected to greenlight Moderna this week. Several others vaccines are still in various phases of trials.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began shipping to all 50 states on Dec. 14. Already, numerous health care workers have been injected with the first dose. But most healthy American adults will likely not get the COVID vaccine until April, at the earliest. Health officials are encouraging everyone to continue wearing masks and social distancing.

Stay up-to-date with our COVID vaccine tracker and timeline.

Latest COVID vaccine news

The vaccination process might go faster than expected. The FDA has discovered that some of the vials of Pfizer-BioNTech contain extra doses. Each vial was expected to contain five doses but could contain six or even seven. (CNBC)

Two health care workers in Alaska experienced allergic reactions to receiving the vaccine and were treated. (CBS News)

Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will publicly get the vaccine on Friday. President-Elect Joe Biden is likely to receive it next week. (NPR)

COVID vaccine tracker: Which vaccines are approved?

In the U.S., only one vaccine has been approved by the FDA. Another is expected to be approved shortly.

Here's a look at the leading vaccines in development for use in the U.S. (source: The New York Times).

Developer Type U.S. Status Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Emergency use approved Moderna mRNA Under FDA review Johnson & Johnson Adenovirus Phase 3 trial Oxford-AstraZeneca Adenovirus Phase 3 trial Novavax Protein Phase 3 trial

COVID vaccine timeline: When can I get the shot?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted guidelines for distributing the vaccine, but each state has the final word.

Their recommendations prioritize health care workers and the staff and residents at long-term care facilities. They are followed by: critical and essential workers, people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions and people 65 years and older. The last group is the general adult population.

Right now, the vaccines are not approved for children. Pfizer is testing their vaccine on kids 12 and older, while Moderna is still recruiting for its trial.

Here's an estimated timeline of COVID vaccine distribution.

Current

COVID vaccinations are already taking place across the country, using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. States are starting with the nation's 21 million healthcare workers and 3 million residents of long-term care facilities.

Late December 2020

If the FDA approves the Moderna vaccine, it could start rolling out as early as December 21. With the first shipments of those two vaccines, Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor to the federal government's Operation Warp Speed, has estimated that 20 million Americans could get a COVID-19 shot before the end of 2020.

January/February 2021

The vaccines will continue to roll out to priority groups, including essential workers, immunocompromised people and the elderly. The process could speed up depending on the approval of more vaccines currently in Phase 3 trials, such as Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson.

Spring/early summer 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has said that average, healthy Americans can expect to get their first doses as early as April and through July.

You can get a sense of where you stand "in line" for your shot with a COVID-19 vaccine calculator.

Where are the COVID vaccine doses going?

All 50 states are receiving shipments of the vaccines, at varying amounts. Here's what each state expects to get by the end of 2020, according to The Washington Post.

Alabama

Pfizer: 41,000 | Moderna: 220,000

Alaska

Pfizer: 6,300 | Moderna: 32,000

Arizona

Pfizer: 58,000 | Moderna: 440,000

Arkansas

Pfizer: 25,000 | Moderna: 130,000

California

Pfizer: 130,000 | Moderna: 1,800,000

Colorado

Pfizer: 47,000 | Moderna: 190,000

Connecticut

Pfizer: 32,000 | Moderna: 170,000

Delaware

Pfizer: 8,800 | Moderna: 26,000

District of Columbia

Pfizer: 6,800 | Moderna: 34,000

Florida

Pfizer: 180,000 | Moderna: 990,000

Georgia

Pfizer: 92,000 | Moderna: 470,000

Hawaii

Pfizer: 13,000 | Moderna: 65,000

Idaho

Pfizer: 14,000 | Moderna: 89,000

Illinois

Pfizer: 110,000 | Moderna: 570,000

Indiana

Pfizer: 55,000 | Moderna: 300,000

Iowa

Pfizer: 26,000 | Moderna: 200,000

Kansas

Pfizer: 24,000 | Moderna: 170,000

Kentucky

Pfizer: 38,000 | Moderna: 150,000

Louisiana

Pfizer: 40,000 | Moderna: 210,000

Maine

Pfizer: 13,000 | Moderna: 58,000

Maryland

Pfizer: 51,000 | Moderna: 210,000

Massachusetts

Pfizer: 60,000 | Moderna: 360,000

Michigan

Pfizer: 84,000 | Moderna: 340,000

Minnesota

Pfizer: 47,000 | Moderna: 230,000

Mississippi

Pfizer: 25,000 | Moderna: 130,000

Missouri

Pfizer: 52,000 | Moderna: 280,000

Montana

Pfizer: 9,800 | Moderna: 49,000

Nebraska

Pfizer: 17,000 | Moderna: 85,000

Nevada

Pfizer: 25,000 | Moderna: 190,000

New Hampshire

Pfizer: 13,000 | Moderna: 50,000

New Jersey

Pfizer: 76,000 | Moderna: 400,000

New Mexico

Pfizer: 18,000 | Moderna: 94,000

New York

Pfizer: 170,000 | Moderna: 900,000

North Carolina

Pfizer: 86,000 | Moderna: 470,000

North Dakota

Pfizer: 6,800 | Moderna: 27,000

Ohio

Pfizer: 100,000 | Moderna: 530,000

Oklahoma

Pfizer: 33,000 | Moderna: 200,000

Oregon

Pfizer: 35,000 | Moderna: 270,000

Pennsylvania

Pfizer: 120,000 | Moderna: 590,000

Rhode Island

Pfizer: 10,000 | Moderna: 39,000

South Carolina

Pfizer: 46,000 | Moderna: 240,000

South Dakota

Pfizer: 7,800 | Moderna: 30,000

Tennessee

Pfizer: 57,000 | Moderna: 310,000

Texas

Pfizer: 220,000 | Moderna: 1,600,000

Utah

Pfizer: 26,000 | Moderna: 180,000

Vermont

Pfizer: 5,900 | Moderna: 30,000

Virginia

Pfizer: 72,000 | Moderna: 550,000

Washington

Pfizer: 62,000 | Moderna: 340,000

West Virginia

Pfizer: 17,000 | Moderna: 110,000

Wisconsin

Pfizer: 50,000 | Moderna: 260,000

Wyoming

Pfizer: 5,000 | Moderna: 26,000

How many COVID vaccine doses are available?

The one approved coronavirus vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech, made a deal with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses by the end of 2020.

The New York Times reported that the government passed up a chance during the summer to order another 100 million doses, but they are now in negotiations for more supply.

The Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved by the FDA this week. The government paid the company $1.5 billion for 100 million doses and followed up with an order for the same amount to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses. Thus, 100 million doses can vaccinate 50 million people. The U.S. population is about 330 million people.