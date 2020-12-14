COVID-19 vaccine calculator shows you where you are in line

As the COVID-19 vaccine begins rolling out across the country today, many people are wondering when they'll be able to receive the shots.

Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine has already received emergency FDA approval, while Moderna's version is expected to do so later this week. Varying amounts of each will be shipped to all 50 states, then dispensed according to CDC recommendations and individual state guidelines. A COVID-19 vaccine calculator developed by The New York Times provides a rough estimate of where you stand in line.

The first in line to receive vaccinations are health care workers and residents and staff of nursing homes. Other high-priority groups include essential workers, emergency personnel and those with underlying health conditions.

Some White House staff members were also among the first wave, but President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he was delaying that plan and that he would get the vaccine later "at the appropriate time."

The vaccine is arriving as the pandemic continues to surge across the country. Cases continue to rise to near-record daily levels in several states. On Saturday, COVID-19 hospitalizations hit records for the seventh day in a row.

Top health officials are trumpeting the safeness and efficacy of the vaccine, in the face of public hesitance. Moncef Slaoui, the head of the federal government's Operation Warp Speed vaccine initiative, told Fox News Sunday, "We hope that now that all the data is out and available to be discussed in detail that people will keep their mind open, to listen to the data, and hopefully agree that this is a very effective and safe vaccine, and therefore take it."

How to use the COVID-19 vaccine calculator

The New York Times, in conjunction with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs, developed a handy tool that gives you an idea of where you stand in line to receive a shot.

Just go to their COVID-19 vaccine calculator and provide basic information about your age, county of residence, profession and health risks. The results tell you where you are in line in the country, state and county. The results are also displayed in a visual representation.

For instance, when I used the calculator, it said that I'm in line behind 268.7 million people across the United States, behind 16 million people in my state and 2 million people in my county. One of my colleagues got the same number for country and state, but was behind 1.5 million in their county.

The calculator's results are estimates and could change, since the order is not yet finalized and children could be skipped if the vaccine isn't approved for people under 18.