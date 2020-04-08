Coronavirus stimulus checks: See if you’re eligible and how much you’ll get

With the coronavirus pandemic causing parts of the U.S. economy to grind to a halt as more people are forced to self-isolate, millions have lost their jobs or have struggled to keep their small businesses going.

To try and stem the tide of chaos the spread of COVID-19 is causing, the U.S. government earmarked $2 trillion for a relief package designed to shield people from the economic blow of the virus. As a result, the federal government will give up to $1,200 to individuals who qualify for the stimulus checks. Here's how to know if you qualify and how much you'll get.

What is the coronavirus stimulus check?

You might have heard the payment referred to as a “recovery rebate” by the government and as the “economic impact payment” by the IRS. Others have simply been referring to the payment a “stimulus check”.

In essence, it’s really just a payment in the form of an advanced tax credit which is offset against your 2020 federal income taxes. While such tax credits are usually applied when you file your tax return, because of the impact COVID-19 is having on the U.S., the government has brought forward the tax credit to help ease any hardship people might be having if they’ve just lost their job or a struggling financially in the face of lockdowns.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a tax refund; you’ll still be eligible to get a refund this year and next year if you file your tax return.

Do I qualify for the stimulus check?

If you are a U.S. taxpayer then you will qualify for the full $1,200 payment if you earn less than $75,000 a year.

Married couples with joint tax returns, will receive a $2,400 payment if they have a gross income of $150,000 or less. Individuals earning over $99,000 or couples earning $198,000 if they don’t have children, won’t get the payment. People on Social Security support don’t need to apply for the payment.

So the IRS has your bank account information on file, you should automatically get a payment based on your gross income, with payments scheduled to start being directly deposited on Monday April 13.

If the IRS doesn’t have your details, or you want to get an electronic payment instead of a direct deposit, then you’ll need to wait until the federal government sets up an online system that will allow you to opt for electronic payments. That system is scheduled to be ready some time mid-April.

If you need to file a tax return and haven’t done so for 2018 or 2019, then you should do so as soon as possible, as the IRS has said it may need such information before it can send you a relief payment. Already filed your tax return? Then you can rest easy as the IRS will automatically send out a payment.

How much money will I get?

Most people will get the $1,200 payment. But for higher earners, every $100 you or your household make above the thresholds, you’ll receive $5 deducted from the payment. Again, those with income above the higher thresholds of $99,000/$198,000 won’t get anything.

Eligible married couples can expect a payment of up to $2,400. And those with children will get up to $500 extra per child.

If you’re still unsure about how much of a payment you’ll receive, There’s an online calculator for you to check out how much to expect.

When are stimulus checks coming in?

According to a report in Newsweek, the IRS will start directly depositing stimulus checks into Americans' accounts in mid-April. So check should start showing up around April 15. The first direct deposits will go to those who filed tax returns in the past two years and whose payment details are on record.

If you have not filed tax returns recently, the Treasury is working on a web-based portal where you can enter your bank details in order to receive the economic impact payment. This is reportedly happening in the coming weeks.

The IRS will start physically mailing checks to those who cannot receive the stimulus payment electronically from April 24. But according to The Washington Post, some of those checks may not arrive until September.