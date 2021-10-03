Cord-cutting 101: Which service has the most popular channels?

When it's time to cut the cord, your first thought may be "how am I going to get all the channels I love?" And then you start playing a very tedious game of "who has what channel?" To help you with this, we've run compared five of the best cable TV alternatives to the top 100 most watched channels of 2020 (per Variety)

Our results may surprise you, but our scoring system is simple. Services get one point for offering a channel in their entry-level package — without any caveats — and half a point for having it in a specific package or add-on.

In Sling TV's case, a lot of their half-point scores came from channels only in Blue or Orange or available from add-ons. Check out our full Sling Orange vs Blue story for more about them.

This list is accurate as of October 1, 2021, as YouTube TV and NBCUniversal's spat is still ongoing and those channels are still on that service. If it falls apart, at least 14 channels will drop from YouTube TV, which will lower its price by $10 per month in a way to make good with customers.

The top 25 channels, and which cord-cutting services have them

The big news from the top 25 is that you get what you pay for. DirecTV Stream (23/25) is the priciest of the bunch at $70 per month, so it makes sense that it has the most of the popular channels. And those two channels it's missing — Ion and Me TV — are networks that aren't on any platform.

Hulu with Live TV (21/25) and YouTube TV (20/25) have a similar assortment, but Hulu has the History Channel, which YouTube TV and fuboTV are missing (Sling and DirecTV Stream both have it).

The biggest issue for Fubo (which has a score of 18.5) is the lack of Turner networks, most notably CNN. Maybe you get your news elsewhere (possible since MSNBC and FOX News Channel ranked just above it), but that, plus the lack of TBS and TNT is annoying.

Sling's cheaper and adjustable packages give it the lowest score this round of 13/25, as it's lacking 7 channels all together, and has 10 half-points from channels that are exclusive to either its Blue or Orange plans, and the Hallmark Channel, which is in its $6/month Lifestyle Extra.

Sling TV YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV DirecTV Stream fuboTV CBS No Yes Yes Yes Yes NBC Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes ABC No Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox News Channel Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes MSNBC Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes CNN Yes Yes Yes Yes No ESPN Yes (Orange) Yes Yes Yes Yes Univision No Yes No Yes Yes TLC Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes HGTV Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Hallmark Channel +$6/month Lifestyle Extra No No Yes Yes Ion No No No No No TBS Yes Yes Yes Yes No History Yes No Yes Yes No Discovery Channel Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes Telemundo No Yes Yes Yes Yes TNT Yes Yes Yes Yes No Food Network Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes USA Network Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes A&E Yes No Yes Yes No Bravo Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes The CW No Yes Yes Yes Depends on location Investigation Discovery Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Me TV No No No No No

Which cord-cutting services have the 26 to 50th most popular channels?

In the second batch of channels, we've got slightly similar scores, with DirecTV Stream (21/25) and Fubo (20/25) ahead of the rest, but YouTube (19.5) snuck up behind Hulu (17.5/25). Sling (13.5), of course, is picking up the tail end of the pack.

But some interesting notes here: Sling TV and fuboTV both offer or let you add channels that their rivals don't. Those include the western-focused INSP channel, the lifestyle content We TV network (missing from Hulu) and GSN, the Game Show Network (which neither YouTube nor Hulu has).

Other odd exceptions include AMC not being on Hulu (a possible deal-breaker for prestige TV fans) while it's everywhere else, fuboTV's lack of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim (another missing Turner channel) and Sling not offering Nickelodeon or Animal Planet.

Sling TV YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV DirecTV Stream fuboTV INSP + $6/month Heartland Extra No No No + $8/month fubo Extra Lifetime Yes No Yes Yes No Hallmark Movies & Mysteries + $6/month Lifestyle Extra No No +$5/month Movies Extra Yes AMC Yes Yes No Yes Yes FX Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes TV Land + $6/month Comedy Extra Yes Yes Yes Yes Freeform Yes (Orange) Yes Yes Yes Yes Adult Swim/Cartoon Network Yes Yes Yes Yes No Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite No Yes Yes Yes Yes UniMás No Yes No $84.99 and up Yes We TV +$6/month Lifestyle Extra Yes No Yes Yes Paramount Network +$6/month Comedy Extra Yes Yes Yes Yes Syfy Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes Yes $84.99 and up Yes MTV +$6/month Comedy Extra Yes Yes Yes Yes GSN +$6/month Comedy Extra No No $84.99 and up + $8/month fubo Extra Animal Planet No Yes Yes Yes Yes Nat Geo / National Geographic Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes Grit +$6/month Hollywood Extra No No No No HBO No +$15/month +$15/month +$15/month No BET Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Disney Channel Yes (Orange) Yes Yes Yes Yes E! Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes Comedy Central Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes VH1 +$6/month Lifestyle Extra Yes Yes Yes Yes

Which cord-cutting services have the 51 to 75th most popular channels?

The same pattern picks up here, with Fubo (18.5) head of the rest, but YouTube TV (17.5) having a 0.5-point advantage against DirecTV Stream (17) and Hulu (17) and Sling TV (12.5) trails behind.

Notable missing channels include YouTube TV's lack of Oxygen and Sling and Hulu missing the OWN and IFC networks. You can't DIY on YouTube TV either (though everyone else has it one way or another), and the HLN news network is everywhere but on fuboTV.

BBC America is everywhere but Hulu, and DirecTV Stream doesn't have the NFL Network. Pop TV isn't airing new episodes of Schitt's Creek anymore, so Sling TV customers won't be missing out by its absence (the channel is practically everywhere else).

Sling TV YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV DirecTV Stream fuboTV Nick Jr. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Oxygen Blue + $6/ month Lifestyle Extra No Yes $94.99 Yes Disney Junior Orange + $6/ month Kids Extra Yes Yes Yes Yes OWN No Yes No $84.99 and up Yes Science Channel + $6/ month News Extra No +$8/month Entertainment Add-on $84.99 and up +$8/month fubo Extra LMN / Lifetime Movie Network + $6/ month Lifestyle Extra No Yes $94.99 and up No Bounce TV not streaming not streaming not streaming not streaming not streaming Nat Geo Wild Blue + $6/ month Heartland Extra Yes Yes $94.99 and up +$8/month fubo Extra HLN Yes (Blue) or Orange +$6/month News Extra Yes Yes Yes No CNBC Blue +$6/month News Extra Yes Yes Yes Yes MotorTrend Network Yes (Orange) Yes Yes Yes Yes DIY +$6/month Lifestyle Extra No +$8/month Entertainment Add-on $94.99 and up +$8/month fubo Extra NBC Sports Network Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes BBC America Yes Yes No Yes Yes FS1 (Fox Sports 1) Yes (Blue) Yes Yes Yes Yes FXX Blue +$6/month Hollywood Extra Yes Yes Yes Yes CMT +$6/month Comedy Extra Yes Yes Yes Yes NFL Network Yes (Blue) Yes Yes No Yes WGN America/Newsnation + $6/month News Extra Yes Yes $84.99 and up Yes SundanceTV + $6/month Hollywood Extra Yes No Yes Yes POP TV No Yes Yes $84.99 and up Yes Heroes & Icons + $6/month Hollywood Extra No No No No ESPN2 Yes (Orange) Yes Yes Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes No Yes Yes fetv (Family Entertainment TV) +$6/month Comedy Extra No No No No

Which cord-cutting services have the 76 to 100th most popular channels?

The pattern continued in the fourth quarter of the 100 most popular channels, with DirecTV Stream (14/25) and Fubo (13.5/25) ahead of the rest, YouTube (11/25) and Hulu (11/25) tied in the middle and Sling (7.5) at the end.

The most notable entry in this set is The Weather Channel, which is only in fuboTV's entry-level package and the $84.99 per month DirecTV Stream option.

Sling's missing a bunch of stuff you can find elsewhere, including Cozi TV, Galavision and the Smithstonian Channel. And, as always, fuboTV's lack of truTV (another Turner network) may be frustrating.

More frustrating, though, is that DirecTV Stream is pushing people to its $94.99 per month packages for the FYI (available on Hulu) and FX Movies Channel (on Hulu and YouTube TV). That $94.99 price point is basically cable-level TV.

Sling TV YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV DirecTV Stream fuboTV truTV Yes (Blue) or Orange + $6/month Yes Yes Yes No Laff +$6/month Comedy Extra No No Yes No Weather Channel No No No $84.99 and up Yes Estrella TV No No No $94.99 and up Yes Cozi TV No Yes Yes No Yes Start TV +$6/month Hollywood Extra Yes Yes No No Showtime +$10/month + $11/month + $11/month + $11/month + $11/month Court TV Mystery No No No No No Cooking Channel +$6/month Lifestyle Extra No +$8/month Entertainment Add-on $84.99 and up +$8/month fubo Extra UPtv (aka UP TV) No No No $84.99 and up No NewsmaxTV (aka Newsmax TV) +$6/month News Extra No No Yes Yes TV One No No No $84.99 and up No Galavision No Yes No Yes Yes Reelz +$6/month Hollywood Extra No No Yes No FXM (aka FX Movie Channel) Blue +$6/month Hollywood Extra Yes Yes $94.99 and up +$8/month fubo Extra FYI +$6/month Lifestyle Extra No Yes $94.99 and up No Smithsonian Channel No Yes Yes $94.99 and up OR +$5/month Movies Extra Yes Starz +$9/month +$9/month +$9/month +$11/month +$9/month Hallmark Drama +$6/month Lifestyle Extra No No +$5/month Movies Extra Yes Fox Business Network Blue +$6/month News Extra Yes Yes Yes Yes Charge! No No No No No TUDN No No No $94.99 and up Yes Golf Channel Blue +$11/month Sports Extra Yes Yes $94.99 and up Yes American Heroes Channel +$6/month Heartland Extra No +$8/month Entertainment Add-on $94.99 and up +$8/month fubo Extra Disney XD Orange +$6/month Kids Extra Yes Yes Yes Yes

Final scorecard

And as you might have guessed, DirecTV Stream won, which is funny considering how it's our least favorite live tv streaming service overall. fuboTV came in second at 70.5, YouTube TV (68) and Hulu (66) are neck-and-neck and Sling TV was in last at 46.5.

Score from the top 100 channels DirecTV Stream 75 fuboTV 70.5 YouTube TV 68 Hulu with Live TV 66 Sling 46.5

And while Sling scored lower than the rest, its $35 per month Blue and Orange packages are $30 to $35 less than those competitors, so it makes sense.

The final tally isn't a whole lot surprising. The $70 per month DirecTV Stream is the winner because it's trying to replicate the old cable TV world of "ALL THE CHANNELS," but in a slightly modernized way.

The $65 per month services, fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu, are all relatively close. But fuboTV managing a second-place showing is interesting considering its lack of Turner networks, but it got those points back with channels such as the Hallmark Channel and AMC (not in Hulu for some reason), and a bunch of half-points from its $8 per month fubo Extra optional add-on.

Its a testament to Sling's customization options that it manages to be our top pick for the best cable TV alternative, considering its bottom-barrel ranking. Two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage team (myself included) have just recently cut the cord with Sling, and that proves that the final tally isn't always everything. Sometimes you just need the channels that matter to you.