Cobra Kai season 5 release date set for this fall — and here’s our first trailer

Not only do we have a Cobra Kai season 5 release date and trailer, but the series (one of of the best Netflix shows that hasn’t been cancelled yet) is coming back sooner than we expected. While the past two seasons of Cobra Kai hit Netflix at the end of the year (either on New Year's Day or Eve), the upcoming fifth season is mixing things up a bit by arriving on September 9th.

Netflix confirmed this news alongside the first Cobra Kai season 5 trailer. It’s not clear why the change has been made, but we’re not complaining. Time and again, Cobra Kai has proven it’s one of the best shows on Netflix. Better than I ever thought it would be, after it was first announced.

Cobra Kai season 5 picks up where the season 4 finale left off. Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang have both been shut down, following Cobra Kai’s success at the All-Valley tournament, and Eric Silver is rapidly expanding his dojo into a bona-fide franchise.

Daniel isn’t giving up, and has enlisted the help of one-time enemy Chozen in a bid to take Cobra Kai and Silver down once and for all. Meanwhile Johnny is off to Mexico to find Miguel, who has gone off in search of his father — a bad man, according to Miguel’s mother, who doesn’t even know his son exists.

Johnny’s son Robby appears to be joining him on the trip, though seems to have been initially misled about its purpose. It seems the two might finally reconcile, of sorts, with plenty of fights in dodgy bars and fight clubs along the way.

Finally we have Samantha and Tory, who both seem to be responding to the events of the All Valley Tournament in very different ways. Tory’s victory seems to be weighing on her, after discovering Silver bribed the referee to ensure her victory. Meanwhile Samantha seems to be going down a darker path, continuing to adopt an angrier and more offensive fighting strategy.

But we’ll have to wait until September to see how it all plays out and what it all means for Cobra Kai going forward.