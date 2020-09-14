Chromecast with Google TV just leaked — and it has a killer price

Forget Chromecast 4 and Chromecast Sabrina, "Google Chromecast with Google TV" is the real name of the next Google streaming device, according to a new leak. And while that might look and sound like a mouthful, it actually makes sense. And it's priced to fly off digital shelves.

For months, we've looked at the rumors of a new Chromecast that shirks a lot of what makes a Chromecast. It would run on Android TV and would have an optional remote, which would result in a very different Chromecast than what we're used to.

This long name basically does all the explanation for Google, telling potential shoppers that it will support Chomecasting from devices but also give you the Google TV (formerly Android TV) interface.

This leak comes from Artem Russakovskii of Android Police, who tweeted out news of Target's internal system revealing details about the new Chromecast.

Now Target's internal system dropped Sabrina's the price to $49.99 and renamed it to "Google Chromecast with Google TV" (not Android TV), giving legs to May's rumor from @9to5Google about the rebranding of Android TV back to Google TV (https://t.co/HV1rfeo4bK).September 12, 2020

While the internal pricing via the retailer has changed, the Chromecast with Google TV is currently settled at $49.99, which is notably less than the $65 Chromecast Ultra. We compare to the Ultra and not the $30 Chromecast 3 because the Chromecast with Google TV is expected to stream in 4K.

$50 is an interesting price point, as it's the same as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, but still $10 more than Roku's cheapest 4K streaming device, the $40 Roku Premiere. Still, we prefer the $50 Roku Streaming Stick Plus, so it appears that streaming device makers are putting their best foot forward at this mark.

Russakovskii also revealed the three branded color names, with a screenshot apparently from Target's database. Target apparently will sell a Rock Candy colorway in stores, and leave the Summer Melon and Summer Blue for online only.

Currently, Target is only intending to sell Rock Candy in stores, the other 2 colors are marked online only.September 13, 2020

We expect to learn a lot more about the Chromecast with Google TV, from Google itself, any day now — as retailer leaks such as these are typically a strong sign that a product is nearly ready to be sold.

Right now, though, Chromecast has a big leg up on competitors Amazon Fire TV and Roku, as those two services (still) don't have HBO Max or Peacock.