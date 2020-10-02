Chromecast with Google TV is free with this deal — how to get it now

If you're interested in the Chromecast with Google TV but don't want to pay full price for it, then Google is offering one for free with a month's subscription to its YouTube TV streaming service.

You need to be a new subscriber to access the deal. Plus it's a U.S. only offer, so hard luck to our U.K. based readers.

What you need to know about YouTube TV

The Chromecast with Google TV is a HDMI dongle and remote control combo that offers 4K video streaming with support for multiple streaming services and accounts. It also supports Google Assistant, Google Search and other smart home products for handy functionality beyond just playing TV shows and movies.

Adding YouTube TV into the mix gives you a digital set-top box that allows you to watch and record national and regional U.S. TV channels, although unlike a physical DVR you don't have a storage capacity limit for the number of shows you want to store.

Once you've accepted the deal, you'll need to pay your $64.99 subscription fee for your first month of YouTube TV between October 15th and December 31st. Since the Chromecast with Google TV costs $49.99, it's a decent saving even if you ultimately decide to cancel YouTube TV after your first month.

The Chromecast with Google TV debuted earlier this week at Google's Launch Night In event. It wasn't the headline act though, as that honor went to the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones due to launch this month. Google also has a new Nest Audio speaker on the way, promising rich sound to take on the new Amazon Echo devices.