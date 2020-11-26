Chromecast Black Friday deal: Look what just hit $18

If you're looking for Black Friday deals the whole family can enjoy, the Google Chromecast is a great value. And it just got even cheaper with this killer Chromecast Black Friday deal.

Right now, the Google Chromecast 3rd Gen is on sale for $18.98 at Walmart. This deal is likely to sell out, so get 'em while they 're hot! It's a killer price for a great device. (Plus, these easy-to-use dongles make for great stocking stuffers.)

Google Chromecast 3rd Gen: was $29 now $18 @ Walmart

If you've have a TV that doesn't have smart features already baked in, Google's Chromecast is one of the best Google Home compatible devices for inexpensively watching Netflix, Hulu, et al. on a big screen. It's the best Black Friday Chromecast deal we've seen.View Deal

In our Google Chromecast 3rd Gen review, we touted this wireless dongle as one of the best streaming devices you can find on the cheap. The latest model is nearly identical to the second-gen Google Chromecast, but you'll notice a welcome performance boost in the former. (Up to 15 percent faster loading speeds, in fact.)

The Chromecast is a circular dongle with a 2-inch circumference that attaches to the back of your TV. On one side, there's a built-in HDMI cable, while the other hosts a micro USB power port. (The Chromecast comes with both a micro USB cable and a power adapter, although you probably won't need the latter, unless you have a very, very old, USB-less TV.)

One nice thing about Chromecast is that Google's audiovisual apps have casting functionality built right in. If you want to display your Google Photos on a TV; listen to your Google Play Music; or show off your Google Play Movies and TV library, all you have to do is open the app and press the Cast button.

The times are a changin', but you can still snag smart home tech that doesn't break the bank. Looking for other wireless upgrades? You'll find tons of wi-fi-ready devices at our main Black Friday deals page, and you should bookmark our Cyber Monday Deals page, too.

Shop more Black Friday sales