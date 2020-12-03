The best Chromebook deals in December 2020

Chromebook deals are excellent for cash-strapped shoppers, and the holiday savings season has delivered some decent sale pricing on to make them more affordable. These inexpensive laptops run Google's Chrome OS and they're a great investment if you're looking for the best cheap laptop deals for yourself or a child who's taking classes from home.

In fact, some of the best budget laptops on the market happen to be cheap Chromebooks. So how do you go about finding the best Chromebook deals? We're constantly on the lookout for both affordable Chromebooks, and those on sale at heavy discount. Just remember to make your purchase quick as Chromebook sales do tend to run out almost as quickly as they're stocked.

Best Chromebook deals right now

HP Chromebook 14: $249 @ Best Buy

The HP Chromebook 14 is one of the better cheap Chromebooks you'll find. While this isn't a price drop, Best Buy does have it in stock — which is rare in itself. It features an AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32 eMMC. It's by no means a mainstream machine, but perfect for kids or web-based tasks like checking e-mail and YouTube.

HP Chromebook 2-in-1 14": was $399 now $269 @ Best Buy

You'll save $130 on this convertible Chromebook with decent specs. A great Chromebook deal for those who want a larger display, its Intel Celeron chip, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage should provide a modest amount of performance.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: $209 @ Adorama

This isn't a Chromebook sale per se, instead we're pointing out that Adorama has the Lenovo 100e Chromebook in stock for $209. This Chromebook has been near-impossible to find during the ongoing back to school season. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. It's perfect for kids or basic Internet work.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1: was $570 now $523 @ Amazon

A fantastic deal at $570, since it's a great Chromebook to start, the Flip C434 is one of the best Chromebook deals now that it's discounted by almost $50. Its Core M3 processor and 4GB of RAM will allow Chrome OS to fly at decent speeds.

Acer Chromebook 715: was $499 now $479 @ Walmart

This isn't a giant discount, but a Full HD (1080p) Chromebook at under $500 is always worthy of attention. Plus, kits Core i3 processor should give you tons of speed in multitasking.

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $549 @ Samsung

With an eligible trade-in, you can save $450 on Samsung's 4K Chromebook, a beautiful cherry red 2-in-1. Plus, its Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD are better specs than you'll find in most Chromebooks.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $355 now $249 @ Dell

You want enough durability so that you don't need to buy a second Chromebook. Dell gives you all that (protection against drops and spills) plus a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and an 11.6-inch HD display. All for $106 less than normal.

HP Chromebook x360: was $629 now $479 @ Best Buy

This convertible Chromebook's full-HD 1080p screen and 8GB of RAM means it's going to give you enough for making the most of Netflix and Chrome, maybe at the same time if you're so inclined. The 2-in-1 is an excellent Chromebook deal if you require a Chromebook with a little extra muscle power.

Samsung Chromebook (2020): $299 @ Amazon

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is the perfect laptop for kids or anyone in search of a capable, affordable machine. While this isn't a Chromebook deal per se, Amazon does have stock of the Chromebook for $299. (Samsung Chromebooks are sold out at various retailers). This 2020 model features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Atom x5-E8000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD slot).

Laptop vs. Chromebook: What’s best for you?

What is the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop?

While most laptops run on Microsoft's Windows or Apple's MacOS, Chromebooks are powered by Chrome OS, Google's cloud-native operating system. This fast and powerful Linux-based OS relies on Google's suite of applications. Among G Suite's apps are Gmail for email, and Drive for storage. G Suite productivity tools like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides mimic Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, respectively.

Rather than storing documents and photos directly onto the Chromebook's local storage drive, you can opt to store them in the cloud. As a result of the Chromebook's simple OS, the specs are less complex than Window-based machines.

While Chromebooks aren't ideal for tackling heavy graphics tasks, they'll get you through day to day computing. What's more, select Chromebook can run Android apps and Linux OS without having to rely on a dual boot which makes it great for developers.