Chelsea vs Wolves live stream, TV channels: Where to watch this Premier League match

Chelsea vs. Wolves start time and channels The Chelsea vs. Wolves match kicks off at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT on Sunday, July 26. US viewers can find the match either on the USA cable channel or on Telemundo. In the UK, Sky Sports Premier League carries Chelsea vs. Wolves.

The Premier League season comes down to its final day, and even with a champion already crowned, there's still a lot to play for, with European places and relegation on the line. And the Chelsea vs. Wolves match this Sunday (July 26) has a lot riding on it.

If Chelsea win, they'll finish in the top four of the Premier League, guaranteeing a berth in next season's UEFA Champions League. Wolves need a win to secure their spot in the Europa League and ensure that they'll finish no worse than sixth place.

The 59 best Netflix shows

Here's what's new on Netflix -- the August 2020 schedule is here

With European qualification on the line, you won't want to miss the Chelsea vs. Wolves match. We can help you find a live stream and show you how to use a VPN if the Chelsea vs. Wolves broadcast isn't available in your area.

How can I use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs. Wolves?

While the Chelsea vs. Wolves match should be widely available around the world, you've still got options to find a live stream of the match if it's not available where you happen to be. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, allowing you to make it seem like you're surfing the web from just about anywhere; that way, you can access streaming services that might otherwise be locked to a particular location.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Chelsea vs. Wolves live streams in the US

With 10 different Premier League matches kicking off at the same time, you may have to do some channel surfing to find the Chelsea vs. Wolves match, since rights-holder NBC is making all the matches available on its various channels. In the case of Chelsea vs. Wolves, that match airs on the USA Network, which is a basic cable channel. You can also watch the Spanish language Chelsea vs. Wolves stream via Telemundo.

All of NBC's sports coverage streams on the NBC website. If you're nowhere near a TV, you can live stream Chelsea vs. Wolves on the NBC Sports app available for both Android and iOS. These streaming options require you to log in with the credentials of your cable or satellite TV provide, though, so it's not an option for cord cutters.

If you've given up on cable, you can always try a subscription streaming service. Just make sure the option you pick offers USA so that you can see Chelsea vs. Wolves.

Sling TV: The Blue package of channels available through Sling includes USA, along with other NBC-owned channels. Sling Blue costs $30 a month and includes a 10-hour DVR for recording shows to watch later.View Deal

Fubo.TV: While Fubo focuses on live sports, it includes other channels with its $55-a-month service, including USA. Fubo has a cloud DVR feature as well.View Deal

Hulu: You'll find USA in Hulu's Live TV tier, which costs $55 a month and includes 65-plus channels. There's a cloud DVR feature for recording shows to watch later.View Deal

Apart from Chelsea vs. Wolves, here's the full schedule of Premier League games for Sunday and what channels they'll appear on. All kickoff times are 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT.

Arsenal vs. Watford , Golf Channel

, Golf Channel Burnley vs. Brighton , NBC Sports Gold/Peacock

, NBC Sports Gold/Peacock Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham , NBC Sports Gold/Peacock

, NBC Sports Gold/Peacock Everton vs. Bournemouth , CNBC

, CNBC Leicester City vs. Man United , NBC

, NBC Man City vs. Norwich City , NBC Sports Gold/Peacock

, NBC Sports Gold/Peacock Newcastle vs. Liverpool , NBC Sports Gold/Peacock

, NBC Sports Gold/Peacock Southampton vs. Sheffield United , NBC Sports Gold/Peacock

, NBC Sports Gold/Peacock West Ham vs. Aston Villa, NBCSN

Chelsea vs. Wolves live streams in the UK

Sky Sports Premier League airs Chelsea vs. Wolves in the UK, starting at 4 p.m. BST. If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, you can pick up a day pass from Now TV for £9.99.

Chelsea vs. Wolves live streams in Canada

DAZN carries the Premier League in Canada, so turn to this subscription service if you're looking for the Chelsea vs. Wolves live stream. New DAZN members have a whole a 1-month free trial, which should cover the final day of the Premier League season. DAZN costs $20 per month thereafter.

Chelsea vs. Wolves live streams in other countries

Here are the channels airing the Chelsea vs. Wolves match in select countries.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: Sky Go, Sky Sport 2/HD

Sky Go, Sky Sport 2/HD Brazil: DAZN

DAZN Dominican Republic: RUSH, Sky HD

RUSH, Sky HD France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3

RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3 Germany: Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Go

Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Go India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1 Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football

SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

RUSH Spain: DAZN

DAZN U.S. Virgin Islands: RUSH

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.