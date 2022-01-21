Chelsea vs Spurs live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Chelsea vs Spurs live stream will see the London rivals resume hostilities for the third time in a month, and the fourth time this season overall. Will familiarity breed contempt?

Chelsea vs Spurs live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Spurs live stream takes place Sunday, January 23.

► Time 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Spurs arrive at Stamford Bridge buoyed by their dramatic late win over Leicester City in the week which saw them score two goals in 80 injury time seconds. It meant they remain unbeaten in the Premier League under manager Antonio Conte. However, Spurs will not be able to draw much on recent matches against Chelsea. They were resoundingly beaten in both legs of the sides’ Carabao Cup semi-final, having already lost the return league fixture.

Chelsea put in a rather limp performance against Manchester City last weekend in the Premier League, and Brighton deserved their midweek point against the European Champions, who stumbled once again. Nobody doubts the quality of summer signing Romelu Lukaku, but the Belgian striker has yet to recreate his form for Inter Milan in Serie A on his return to the Premier League. He will, though, have a good chance to refind his scoring boots against a Tottenham Hotspur defence that is still without Cristian Romero. Eric Dier is available once again, however, according to his manager.

Tottenham will also have Son Heung-Min out due to an injury, seriously denting their attacking artillery. This may give Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn a chance to recreate his heroics from Wednesday night. Another who made an impact off the bench was wingback Matt Doherty. He has had a poor time since joining Spurs from Wolves, but replaced Emerson Royal at half-time and gave his team a better attacking option down the right. He may be given a chance from the start on Sunday, as Royal is said to be carrying an injury.

Chelsea have significant injury worries too, not least star fullbacks Reece James and Ben Chillwell, who remain sidelined. The two are key to how Chelsea play and their long absence has definitely hampered the team’s title challenge. Fellow defender Trevor Chalobah is with them on the treatment table, but Andreas Christensen may be able to return after recovering from Covid. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is with the Senegal national team, who have qualified for the next stage of the African Cup of Nations. Manager Thomas Tuchel has regularly commented that his charges are tired in recent weeks.

Find out if we get another battle at the Bridge by watching the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream, which we will show you how to do below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Spurs live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Spurs live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.