Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream features two teams in scintillating form, but there will be a cloud of uncertainty hanging over this match. This will be the first game at Stamford Bridge since Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the U.K. government and the club was effectively frozen, which could lead to an abnormal atmosphere.

Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Sunday (March 13).

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

If the turbulent behind-the-scenes events are impacting the Chelsea players they certainly didn’t show it against Norwich. Chelsea overcame the bottom-of-the-table side with a hard-fought 1-3 victory in midweek. The second half wasn’t quite as comfortable as the first, and after giving away a needless penalty it looked for a few minutes that Norwich could punish Chelsea’s lack of killer edge, but a Kai Havertz goal in the 90th minute secured all three points.

This result continues Chelsea's run of consecutive victories, which now stands at four. After a small mid-season blip effectively knocked them out of the title race, the side are looking back to their best. Which makes them a fierce opposition for just about anyone; with so much uncertainty surrounding the club, Chelsea are doing all of their talking on the pitch.

The London-based side will feel confident coming into this one, especially after the reserve fixture at St James’ Park saw them come away with a comfortable 0-3 win. However, that was a very different Newcastle side and right now the Magpies are soaring.

Newcastle are unbeaten in nine Premier League games, having won six games in that period and are currently on a three-game win streak. Their most recent victory came in midweek over Southampton, with January signings Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes scoring their first goals for the club. Manager Eddie Howe was also just named February's EPL Manager of the Month for the side’s recent impressive results.

It’s not all good news up in the North East, though. Newcastle are quietly suffering from injury issues that aren’t far off a crisis. Important players Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are long-term absentees, plus Joelinton and Allan Saint Maximin both missed the Southampton game and are a doubt to play against Chelsea. That’s arguably Newcastle’s four best players this season all potentially missing a fixture that was already going to be extremely difficult.

Will either of these teams see their unbeaten streak ended? Find out by watching the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.