Chelsea vs. Man City live stream: How to watch the FA Cup semifinal

Chelsea vs. Man City start time and channels The Chelsea vs. Man City FA Cup semifinal gets underway at 12:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 a.m. PDT on Saturday, April 17. ESPN Plus will live stream the match in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch on BBC One.

The Chelsea vs. Man City live stream finds Manchester City's dream of the quadruple is still very much alive. But if City really is going to claim titles in four competitions, they'll first have to get through to the FA Cup Final. And that means beating Chelsea in this weekend's FA Cup semifinal.

That could be a tall order. While City easily beat Chelsea in the league in their only meeting in the league this season, the teams split last year's fixtures. And of course, an FA Cup semifinal means higher stakes than the usual Chelsea vs. Man City match.

Even so, Man City heads into this semifinal at London's Wembley Stadium as a heavy favorite, largely because the team is running away with the league. But Chelsea has been in good form since Thomas Tuchel took over the Blues in January. Like City, Chelsea went through to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League earlier this week and would doubtlessly love to extend its FA Cup run as well.

Want to live stream Chelsea vs. Man City? We can show you where to find this FA Cup clash no matter where you happen to be when the action kicks off.

Chelsea vs. Man City live streams in the U.S.

There's only one place to live stream any FA Cup match in the U.S. ESPN Plus holds the rights to all matches in the tournament, which means the Chelsea vs. Man City semifinal airs on the subscription streaming service, too.

That's good news if you've cut the cord on cable, you can still watch Chelsea vs. Man City. All you have to do is subscribe to the $5.99-a-month streaming service. If you get ESPN as part of your cable package, you'll still need to subscribe to ESPN Plus — this is an entirely separate service.

Chelsea vs. Man City live streams in the UK

UK viewers will be able to watch the FA Cup semifinal on BBC One. Coverage of Chelsea vs. Man City begins at 5 p.m. BST with the match itself getting underway at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to watching on BBC One, you'll be able to stream Chelsea vs. Man City on BBC iPlayer.

Chelsea vs. Man City live streams in Canada

In Canada, you can catch Chelsea vs. Man City on Sportsnet. The match also airs on Sportsnet World. A Sportsnet Now subscription lets you live stream the match, with a 7-day pass available for $9.99.

Chelsea vs. Man City live streams in other countries

Here's a look at some of the other places where the Chelsea vs. Man City match is streaming in other parts of the world.

Australia: ESPN, Kayo Sports, WatchESPN Australia

ESPN, Kayo Sports, WatchESPN Australia Brazil: DAZN

DAZN France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1 India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV Indonesia: RCTI+, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, RCTI

RCTI+, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, RCTI Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Italy: DAZB

DAZB Mexico: ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte

ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, ESPN, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, ESPN, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Puerto Rico: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

For more Chelsea vs. Man City live streams around the world, please visit LiveSoccerTV.com.