Chelsea vs Burnley live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Chelsea vs Burnley live stream sees a potential mismatch between the Premier League's top team and one that's in the relegation danger zone. These clubs have experienced very different seasons so far and it'll be a stunner if Burnley can manage to walk away from the pitch with even a point.

Chelsea vs Burnley live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Burnley live stream takes place Saturday, November 6.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Still, Burnley are riding high after notching their first win this season, a 3-1 surprise over Brentford. The Clarets absolutely needed those three crucial points to start clawing their way up the table. Before that match, manager Sean Dyche did counsel supporters not to panic and his side did end up proving that it isn't too late to turn the campaign around. The attack really came together, with Chris Wood, Matthew Lowton and Maxwel Cornet all putting one into the net.

All the Clarets need is three points to catch up with several teams: Aston Villa, Watford and Leeds United. But taking them off first-place Chelsea, and at Stamford Bridge no less, will be a very tough task.

The Blues will be ultra-confident as they are top of the table and going against a relegation-zone team at home, particularly after blistering Newcastle 3-0 last weekend and triumphing over Malmo in mid-week Champions League action.

Thomas Tuchel will have a bit of massaging to do with the lineup, since Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner are out with injury and Mason Mount's availability is in doubt. But Christian Pulisic is healthy again and subbed in against Malmo. If he's rested enough, he could give Burnley defenders quite the headache.

Can Burnley stun the league's top team? See what happens by watching the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Burnley live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream in the UK

Chelsea vs Burnley kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Chelsea vs Burnley) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Burnley live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.