Cheap TV deal at Amazon gets you free Echo Dot with $99 Fire TV

This year's Amazon Prime Day may be postponed, but that's not stopping Amazon from offering some epic TV deals — especially on its own line of Fire Edition TVs.

For a limited time, you can get the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV for just $99.99. Even better, use coupon "FTV20" during checkout to get a free Echo Dot (3rd-gen). That's $50 off the TV alone and the cheapest smart TV deal we've seen all year.

This 24-inch Insignia is a budget TV that's best suited for small bedrooms, children, or as a spare HDTV. It sports 720 resolution, but it gives you quick access to all of your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

Fortunately, this isn't the only Fire TV currently on sale. You can checkout the full list here, which includes larger 4K TVs.

