Cheap Pixel Buds 2 deal takes $54 off Google's new headphones

The Pixel Buds 2 just went on sale this week and already retailers are offering some tempting Pixel Buds 2 deals.

For a limited time, US Cellular has the Google Pixel Buds 2 on sale for $125.30 via coupon code "ACCESSORY30". That's the best Pixel Buds 2 deal we've seen so far. You don't have to be a US Cellular subscriber to get this deal, but you must live in a US Cellular area. (Enter your zip code to see if you qualify for the deal).

The Pixel Buds 2 offer great audio quality with a host of cool features like real-time translation.

The Pixel Buds 2 are leaps and bounds better than their 2018 predecessors. For starters, they're actually wireless. There's no cable that drapes over your neck with these new buds. Thanks to their IPX4 rating, you can also take them to the gym as they're both water and sweat resistant.

There's no active noise cancellation, but you do get a host of cool features like a built-in real time translator and Google's adaptive sound, which automatically adjusts the volume based on your environment. The built-in mics also claim to block unwanted noise when taking calls on the go.

This is likely to be the best Pixel Buds 2 deal we see till Amazon Prime Day. If you don't qualify for the deal, Verizon is taking 10% off all AirPods with prices starting at $135.99.