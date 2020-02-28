Cheap Jabra Elite 65t deal at Amazon makes AirPods look overpriced

The best deals come to those who wait and if you missed last week's cheap Jabra Elite 65t deal, Amazon has another headphones deal you'll be glad you caught.

Currently, Amazon has the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds on sale for $89.99. That's $60 off and $10 cheaper than they were last week. It's also tied with their Black Friday price low — a price we've only seen once before.

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to their all-time price low. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality, and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via charging case).View Deal

With voice assistant support and a built-in mic, the Elite 65t wireless earbuds are great for listening to music and taking calls.

In our Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds review, we loved their stylish and comfortable design, as well as their great audio quality. These earbuds also wowed us with their excellent call quality and 5-hour battery life per charge (15 hours if you count the charging case). The Editor's Choice earbuds are AirPods killers in every sense of the word.

In our tests the Elite 65t's silicon ear tips created a secure seal and muffled out most ambient noise. They were also comfortable to wear over extended periods of time.

Sure, Amazon has the new Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds, but those will cost you about $180, which makes the Elite 65t an absolute steal at this price.