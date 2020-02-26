Cheap Apple Watch 4 deal at Amazon: Price just plummeted to $299

It's no secret: Apple Watch deals are getting harder to find these days. But if you've been holding out for the right Apple Watch deal, look no further. Amazon has our favorite Apple Watch at an all-time price low.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $299. That's $100 off and the cheapest Apple Watch deal we've seen for this model, which is getting harder to find in stock.

Apple Watch S4 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. It's swim-proof, offers advanced health-tracking features, and it's currently $100 off at Amazon.View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 4 is an excellent smartwatch that we've been wearing since its launch. We especially love how it can automatically detect the type of workout we're doing, whether it's rowing, running, or a 30-minute workout on an elliptical machine.

Apple's watch is waterproof, which means you can wear it to track your laps in the pool. (It's actually very adept tracking your swim workouts). With regular use, its battery lasts a little over a day, which is a little disappointing because it means you'll need to charge it every night or pack a charger for any weekend getaways. Fortunately, you can recharge back to 100% in less than an hour.

Alternatively, Best Buy has the Apple Watch Nike Series 4 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $314.99. The Nike model features non-removable Nike complications that make it easy to access the Nike Plus Run Club app. It also comes with a Nike Sport Loop band, made for running and working out.