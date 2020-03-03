Cheap AirPods Pro deal at Amazon is lowest price ever

AirPods Pro deals at Amazon tend to sell out fast, but the ecomm giant is treating us to a nice surprise today.

For a limited time, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $234.98. Even better, they're in stock and ready to ship in just two days. Normally priced at $249, that's $14 off and the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen since their launch. Most importantly, they've been in stock since the morning and can ship in as little as two days.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4 certified), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. This is the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen. View Deal

The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed. They sport a redesigned, compact form factor with three built-in microphones and six sensors. They're also fitted with Apple's H1 chip, so they connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly.

As we note in our AirPods Pro review, we love their noise-cancelling performance, water resistance, and their Transparency mode, which lets you hear ambient noise when noise cancellation is turned on.

In our AirPods Pro workout test, Apple's buds felt so light that we forgot we were wearing them. Whether we were sprinting outdoors, doing side planks at the gym or sweating through a spin class, the buds stayed put. I personally own these buds and after 3 months of working out in them, I'd say they're my favorite workout earbuds. They're also great for day-to-day use.

Get this AirPods Pro deal while you can as they tend to sell out fast.