CES 2021: The biggest news from LG, Samsung and more

The all-virtual CES 2021 has kicked off, and while there may not be thousands upon thousands of people in Las Vegas, they're tuning in from all over the world to hear the latest announcements from Samsung, LG, Sony, and other major consumer-electronics manufacturers.

Already, we've seen things such as Samsung's 110-inch MicroLED TV, a rollable phone from LG, and some pretty wild robots. So all in all, your typical CES.

Here's a brief look at many of the top devices and tech being shown off at CES. We'll be updating this page as the show goes along, so stay tuned for more news.

Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's 110-inch MicroLED TV took center stage at the company's First Look event where it also announced more Neo QLED TVs and MicroLED sets coming later this year, too. Neo QLED promises more depth and gradations of luminance with more densely packed backlighting zones.

Not to be outdone, the latest model of Samsung's artsy The Frame set, which hangs on the wall like a painting, has a new feature: It can now be rotated into portrait mode so that you can display the Mona Lisa as well as Monet's Water Lilies series while you're not watching TV. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

How about a robot butler? Samsung's Handy Bot can not only load your dishwasher, but also pour you a glass of wine. It's a bit creepy, but we want one just the same.

There's also a solar-powered TV remote that can recharge itself from the lighting in your living room. The Solar Cell Remote Control is designed to last 2 years on a full charge.

LG

(Image credit: LG Display)

LG has a thing for rollable devices. Last year, it was its rollable TV, and this year, the company teased a rollable phone, the LG Rollable, whose screen expands and contracts.

But it's not finished on the TV front; At its press conference, it showed off the 55-inch Transparent OLED Smart Bed, a concept transparent TV that sits at the foot of your bed and rises up to various heights depending on what you want to see.

And then there were the TVs with LG's own OLED "evo" technology, which should boost the overall brightness and color range of OLED screens because LG says there's more light output per pixel. For 2021, evo will be only on 55-, 65- and 77-inch screens in the Gallery G1 range, probably this spring.

Be sure to check out the 5 biggest things LG announced at CES.

Sony

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony also unveiled its 2021 TV lineup, which include 8K sets, OLED displays, and 4K LED sets with acoustic multi-audio technology — the screen itself is a speaker. In addition, Sony is transitioning its sets from Android TV to the Google TV platform, which should help make it more competitive with LG's webOS and Roku-powered TV interfaces.

Sony has unveiled two new 360-degree wireless speakers. The RA3000 and RA5000 offer Dolby Atmos-like 3D sound and support 360 Reality Audio, Sony’s equivalent of Apple's Spatial Audio. They also have Chromecast built-in, are compatible with Spotify Connect and can be paired with a Google Assistant or Alexa device.

TCL

(Image credit: TCL)

TCL announced new 4K and 8K TVs, some sweet-sounding soundbars and even more connected home appliances at CES 2021. All 6-Series Roku TVs introduced in 2021 will be 8K sets, the company said, but it will still offer its 4K 6-series models as well.

The company announced two new phones, the TCL 20 5G and the TCL 20 SE. The first sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 system-on-a-chip and retails for €299, a new low price for a 5G phone. The second uses a Snapdragon 460 and goes for €149. Neither have been announced for the U.S. market yet.

eInk readers look to have a new challenger in TCL's NXTpaper tablet, which uses a screen technology that reduces blue light and flicker for better contrast than e-ink displays.

Here are the six biggest things that TCL announced at CES 2021.

Lenovo

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo unveiled a bevy of new products, including the Nintendo Switch-like LaVie Mini, which has a small 8-inch display and can be paired with a keyboard or connected to handheld controllers for some gaming. Too bad it's just a prototype at this point.

The company also rolled out a Yoga all-in-one desktop model plus two sleek new monitors.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one has a 27-inch 4K screen that can be rotated 90 degrees for portrait mode if you want to scroll through your emails. Behind the screen are an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. It will be available next month at $1,599, though there's no date on when it will come to the U.S.

The Lenovo L24i-30 (starting at $159.99) and Lenovo L27e-30 (starting at $189.99) full-HD monitors are 23.8 and 27 inches, respectively, and have all-metal stands that manage your cables and, even better, hold your smartphone. They feature AMD FreeSync support with refresh rates up to 75Hz for your gaming needs. Expect to see both in March.

HP

(Image credit: HP)

HP introduced two new additions to its super-lightweight Elite Dragonfly laptop line. The HP Elite Dragonfly Max has a 5MP webcam and starts at 16GB of RAM, while the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 has a 720p webcam and starts at 8GB of RAM.

Both will sport 11th-Gen Intel Core processors, up to 2TB in SSD storage and 13.3-inch screens, and can hold up to 32GB of RAM. The price tag for either model has not been announced -- they probably won't be cheap -- but HP says they'll be available later this month.

Meanwhile, HP's new Envy 14 gives the MacBook Pro M1 a run for its money with a 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display powered by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card. It's also got an 11th-Gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and HP said it will run 16 hours on a charge. The HP Envy 14 for 2021 starts at $999 and will be available later this month.

For serious portability, there's the latest HP Elite Folio, which runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 system-on-a-chip with 5G built in. The 13.5-inch 2-in-1laptop weighs less than three pounds but packs in up to 16GB of RAM and an SSD of up to 512GB -- plus a stylus for when you want to use the Elite Folio in tablet mode. Pricing will be announced closer to the HP Elite Folio's launch next month.

Acer

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer introduced its Chromebook Spin 514, a 14-inch 2-in-1 notebook powered by an AMD Ryzen 3000 C-series CPU and an AMD Radeon graphics card. The Chromebook will have up to 16GB of memory and an SSD of up to 256GB.

You'll get a choice of several different configurations, including Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7 and probably Ryzen 3 CPUs, plus a possible upgrade to an AMD Radeon Vega Mobile GPU. The notebook starts at $479.99 and is coming to the U.S. next month, followed by the rest of the world in March. An Enterprise model that starts at $749.99 is due in March.

Headphones and Earbuds

(Image credit: Belkin)

Belkin unveiled an AirPods rival that aims to make you sound better on calls. The SoundForm Freedom True Wireless Earbuds sport noise-cancelling microphones and are rated IPX5 for water resistance. The audio itself isn't noise-cancelling, but Belkin says the buds can last 8 hours per full battery charge. The charging case can be charged by any Qi wireless charger. Pricing and release date have yet to be announced.

The V-MODA M-200 could be a challenger to the AirPods Max and other active noise-cancelling headphones. With a starting price of $500, they're certainly as expensive as Apple's new headphones, but they feature tunable ANC as well as customizable faceplates.

Too expensive? Then you might want to check out the JBL Tour One headphones, which boast up to 50 hours of battery life, and the the JBL Tour Pro Plus, a pair of true wireless earbuds. Both include “adaptive” active noise cancellation (ANC). They'll cost will cost $300 and $200, respectively, when they're available in late March.

Health and Fitness

Amazfit, which makes one of the best cheap smartwatches around, announced the $139 Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e, which will have SpO2 monitoring and stress monitoring, because there's nothing to stress us out these days.

OnePlus has a new fitness band coming this week, too, and boasting such features as SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, IP68 water resistance, and 13 different fitness modes. However, it will only be available in India.