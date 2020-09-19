Celtics vs Heat live stream: How to watch Game 3 of the NBA playoffs online

Celtics vs Heat start time, channel Celtics vs Heat game 3 starts at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT tomorrow (Saturday, September 19), and it's on ESPN. The NBA playoffs are also airing on TNT and ABC. Full series schedule below.

The Celtics vs Heat live stream of game 3 is a huge turning point in the Eastern Conference finals. If Miami wins and gains a 3-0 lead, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic could be on their way to the championship series. But don't count out Boston — Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and crew will do everything they can do prevent a sweep out of the 2020 NBA playoffs.

The Celtics may also be fired up, after Marcus Smart was overheard screaming at his teammates after the game 2 loss. Can they turn that passion into points?

Boston will have to find a way through the Heat's stifling zone defense. The Celtics were leading in game 2 until coach Erik Spoelstra made adjustments at the half. Before that, though, Walker had finally found his groove. If he can keep that going, and Tatum, Smart and Jaylen Brown can return to the form they showed earlier in the playoffs, then the Celtics have a very good chance of notching a win. The team is also undoubtedly hoping Gordon Hayward will be able to play in game 3.

As for the Heat, their clampdown defense helped them climb back from a 17-point deficit in game 2. Bam Adebayo turned into a pick-and-roll machine, while Dragic proved his clutchness with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting in the fourth quarter. Miami can't rest on their laurels, even with a 2-0 series lead. They'll need to continue putting pressure on the Celtics with the zone defense.

Here is everything you need to watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream for game 3.

How to avoid Celtics vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch Celtics vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Celtics vs Heats live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Celtics vs Heat game 3 on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. NBA playoff games are also airing on TNT and ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and fuboTV. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30, while Fubo's $60 per month Standard package is lacking TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Celtics vs Heat live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late to catch the Celtics vs Heat live stream of game 3 at 1:30 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Celtics vs Heat live streams in Canada

Bad news, hoops fans in Canada — Celtics vs Heat game 3 is not currently scheduled on either TSN or Sportsnet.

But you can watch the game on NBA League Pass, which is available in Canada.

Celtics vs Heat series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Heat 117, Celtics 114

Heat 117, Celtics 114 Game 2: Heat 106, Celtics 101

Heat 106, Celtics 101 Game 3: Sat., Sept 19, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sat., Sept 19, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 4: Mon., Sept 21, (ESPN)

Mon., Sept 21, (ESPN) *Game 5: Wed., Sept 23, (ESPN)

Wed., Sept 23, (ESPN) *Game 6: Fri., Sept 25, (ESPN)

Fri., Sept 25, (ESPN) *Game 7: Sun., Sept 27, (ESPN)

* = if necessary