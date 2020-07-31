Celtics vs Bucks live stream: How to watch the 2020 NBA season game

Celtics vs Bucks start time, channel The Celtics vs Bucks game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET today (Friday, July 31) on ESPN.

The NBA is back! Today's Celtics vs Bucks live stream showcases the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo to the court, in one of the first NBA games since everything went quiet on March 11.

March 11 marked the day when the NBA went on a long term hiatus because Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. During the months that followed, the league worked out what appears to be the safest plan for a return, a 'bubble' for just the NBA staff and players, that exists at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

And so far, the bubble seems to be working. The NBA yesterday (July 29) announced that for the second consecutive week there have been zero positive tests among the 344 players inside the bubble.

Fans around the country will likely have their eyes on Antetokounmpo. He's got another chance to shine when the Celtics are expected to put Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on "try to defend against Giannis" duty -- a match up that most say favors Antetokounmpo. Fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming post season will likely use today's game as a chance to take the on-court temperature of the star expected to lead the Bucks to the NBA Finals.

If the Celtics win, somehow, it's going to be considered an upset. Yes, they're not bad, but all eyes are on the Milwaukee. Even if Giannis gets held to under 20, as was the case against the Cavs, the Bucks will likely pick up the points as a unit, as 6 of his teammates matched or exceeded the 14 points Antetokounmpo had in that game.

Here's everything you need to watch Celtics vs Bucks live stream tonight:

How to avoid Celtics vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Celtics vs Bucks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Celtics vs Bucks live streams in the US

The Celtics vs Bucks live stream is going to be easy for cable subscribers and cable-cutters alike. The game will be live on ESPN, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. ESPN is included in most cable packages.

Basketball fans should also considering getting the NBA League Pass; packages start at $20 per year but you'll need to spend $29 per year for access to all teams — minus local and national blackout games.

Cord-cutters looking for the best all-encompassing streaming option will note that ESPN is available on Sling TV, one of the best streaming services around. While ESPN is in both of the $30 per month Sling Orange packages, both it and Sling Blue have certain channels hoops fans will want. The $45 per month Sling Blue + Orange package may be their best best for a comprehensive streaming situation.

ESPN is a part of the Sling TV Orange package. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you also get Fox and NBC affiliates, as well as NBC Sports Network and FX1. Basketball lovers can add on NBA TV, too.View Deal

Celtics vs Bucks live streams in the UK

British hoop fans can stay up and watch Celtics vs Bucks on Sky Sports. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99

You could also opt for NBA League Pass, which also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

The game starts at 11:30 p.m. BST.

Celtics vs Bucks live streams in Canada

Canada will watch Celtics vs Bucks on SportsNet, which is available via cable packages as well as online as a standalone purchase for streaming. The game will be shown on the SN1 channel.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.