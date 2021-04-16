Castlevania season 4 trailer, release date on Netflix, cast and more

Castlevania season 4 will be the final season of the Netflix anime series — and finds the Belmont clan looking to end the war against Dracula once and for all. Yes, the last leg of this adaptation of the classic Konami video game franchise is coming quite soon (in less than a month).

Netflix's final batch is a 10-episode order of the series. It's expected to answer the big questions leftover from season 3, with Alucard reeling from betrayal from Taka and Sumi, Carmilla looking to take over Wallachia and Trevor and Sypha following up their win in Lindenfeld.

Of course, it should be noted that writer Warren Ellis was removed from involvement with the Netflix series after reports of inappropriate sexual conduct. Ellis reportedly turned in the scripts for season 4 before this was done.

Netflix will drop Castlevania season 4 on May 13. But that won't be the end of Netflix's Castlevania content. Nellie Andreeva at Deadline reports that "Netflix is eyeing a new series set in the same Castlevania universe with an entirely new cast of characters."

Castlevania season 4 trailer

The above teaser trailer draws us back to the history of the Belmont Clan's battle with Dracula, and gives a sense of impending closure. Of course, the aforementioned spinoff series will likely give us some sort of continuation of the fight against vampires.

Castlevania season 4 cast

Most of the cast of season 3 is expected to return for Castlevania season 4. Alejandra Reynoso and Richard Armitage's characters (Sypha and Trevor) were seen in preview materials, and are pretty much locks.

The rest of the likely returns are as follows:

James Callis as Alucard

Theo James as Hector

Adetokumboh M'Cormack as Isaac

Jaime Murray as Carmilla

Yasmine Al Massri as Morana

Ivana Milicevic as Striga

Bill Nighy as Saint Germain

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore

And even though Sumi (Rila Fukushima), Taka (Toru Uchikado) and the Judge (Jason Isaacs) are all dead — we aren't ruling them out either.