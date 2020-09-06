Casper Labor Day sale: up to 60% off quilts and sheets

The Casper Labor Day sale is here and it's one of the best deals we've seen from the popular mattress manufacturer.

For a limited time, Casper is taking up to 60% off bedding, sheets, and quilts during its latest sale. Plus, all Casper mattresses are 15% off with prices starting at $506 (was $595). Combined, it's one of the best Labor Day mattress sales we've seen all weekend.

By comparison, Casper's previous summer sales only took 10% off. So if you need a new mattress or new bedding/sheets, the Casper Labor Day sale is your best time to shop.

Looking for more sales? Make sure to follow our guide to the best cheap mattress deals.

Casper duvets: 10% off deals from $161

As part of the Casper Labor Day sales event, Casper is taking 10% off its entire line of duvets including the Humidity Fighting Duvet, Down-Alt Duvet, and Down Duvet. View Deal

Casper bedding: up to 60% off

The Casper Labor Day sale is taking a massive 60% off select quilts, sheets, and mattress toppers. After discount, you can get the Airy Linen Quilt (pictured) from $100 (was $259). Of note, many of these deals are final sale, which means you cannot make returns or exchanges. View Deal

Casper mattress: 15% off all mattresses

For a limited time, Casper is taking 15% off its entire line of mattresses. After discount, the Casper Original starts at $506 (was $595), the Casper Nova Hybrid starts at $931 (was $1,095), and the Casper Wave Hybrid starts at $1,271 (was $1,495). View Deal

If you're not familiar with Casper, the bed-in-a-box brand holds a spot in our list of the best mattress manufacturers. Its flagship Casper Original Mattress is our favorite for offering premium comfort at a reasonable price.

The mattress is designed to suit all types of sleepers. The mattress has three layers and an eco-friendly, removable cover that's machine washable. The top layer consists of breathable foam designed to cushion your body, while keeping you cool at night. Meanwhile, the middle layer consists of memory foam, which offers support under your hips and shoulders. Finally, the mattress' durable base offers further support for your whole body.

Looking for more deals his holiday weekend? Check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales.