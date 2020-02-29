Captain Marvel 2 release date, cast, Wolverine rumors, trailer and more

A Captain Marvel 2 film seems inevitable, with Carol Danvers recently breaking out big with her solo film and a pivotal role in Avengers: Endgame.

Brie Larson’s next superhero adventure is likely a few years out, as the slate of MCU Phase 4 films is focused on the upcoming Black Widow movie as well as new franchises such as The Eternals and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. However, Captain Marvel has become a key player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is all but confirmed to come back for another solo film sometime in the not-too-distant future.

Your ultimate Disney Plus guide

How to watch the Marvel movies in order

Here’s everything we know so far about Captain Marvel 2, including its possible release date, cast and, yes, that Wolverine rumor.

Don’t expect Captain Marvel 2 for another few years at the earliest. Marvel’s Phase 4 lineup is set through 2021, which would likely peg 2022 the soonest we’d see Carol Danvers return to the big screen.

Always SUBJECT TO CHANGE and still much we don't know:MCU 2022-242/18/22-Ant-Man 35/6/22-Black Panther II7/29/22-Captain Marvel 210/7/22-2/17/23-5/5/23-7/28/23-11/3/23-5/24-🤫January 23, 2020

According to a recent tweet by MCU tipster Charles Murphy , Captain Marvel 2 will release on July 29, 2022. That tweet also pegs Ant-Man 3 launching on Feb. 18 of that year, with Black Panther 2 to follow on May 6.

This tweet should be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s worth noting that Murphy correctly predicted the entire Marvel Phase 4 lineup back in July 2019. Kevin Feige also confirmed Black Panther 2’s May 6 release date at D23 last year (via The Verge ), adding further weight to this speculation.

Captain Marvel 2 cast

(Image credit: Jesse Grant / Getty Images)

The Captain Marvel 2 cast hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s safe to assume that Brie Larson will reprise her role as the half-Kree, half-human intergalactic ass-kicker Carol Danvers. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see Samuel L. Jackson reprise his role as Nick Fury, as well as Ben Mendelsohn as the seemingly evil but actually lovable Skrull named Talos.

Depending on when Captain Marvel 2 is set, we could see Lashana Lynch return as Carol’s BFF Maria Rambeau. But if the film sees a significant time jump to the modern day, we could potentially see Maria’s daughter Monica Rambeau, who will be played by Teyonah Parris in the upcoming WandaVision Disney Plus show.

And if a certain rumor is true, we could see a very special guest appearance...

Captain Marvel 2 Wolverine rumors

Take this one with a giant grain of salt, but there’s a big rumor making the rounds that Henry Cavill (yes, Superman and The Witcher himself) will make an appearance in Captain Marvel 2 as none other than X-Men icon Wolverine. This incredibly sketchy rumor originated on a site called The Digital Weekly , which doesn’t seem to be citing any credible sources.

(Image credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix)

However, speculation around Henry Cavill entering the MCU as Wolverine isn’t completely crazy. The Man of Steel star was rumored to be in talks with Marvel for a possible MCU role back in 2019. We already know that the X-Men are coming into the MCU, and that Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige wants to bring mutants into the fold in a way that’s “quite different,” according to an interview with IGN . So what better way to do that than dropping the X-Men’s most iconic character into a Captain Marvel film, played by one of the hottest actors out there?

Captain Marvel 2 trailer

We’re quite a ways out from getting a Captain Marvel 2 trailer. If the film is indeed slated for a July 2022 release, we’d expect to get our first tease of it by late 2021.

Captain Marvel 2 plot: What to expect

Warning: Spoilers for a whole bunch of Marvel Cinematic Universe films follow.

The first Captain Marvel film took place in the 90’s, and ended with Danvers defeating her former mentor Yon-Rogg before helping the stranded Skrull race find a new home. We later saw Danvers in the present day in Avengers: Endgame, during which she helped the Avengers defeat Thanos in the pivotal Battle of Earth. The post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that Nick Fury has been secretly working with the Skrulls in outer space, perhaps protecting against intergalactic threats as part of what many comic book fans expect to be S.W.O.R.D. (essentially the space version of S.H.I.E.L.D).

Now that you've seen the end, see how it all began. Make it a movie night with Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel now on Digital and @Movies_Anywhere and Blu-ray June 11: https://t.co/cbgbpTZQbc pic.twitter.com/j3To3ovy2PJune 7, 2019

The big question, then, is whether Captain Marvel 2 will bring things to the present day, or explore an in-between era like Wonder Woman 1984 is. We could see a film that shows what Danvers was up to around the galaxy while The Avengers were just getting started. Or, Captain Marvel 2 could focus on the present day, potentially assembling a new team of superheroes now that Iron Man and Captain America are out of the picture.