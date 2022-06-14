Capcom Showcase highlights — Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6 and more

With Summer Game Fest and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase now in the rearview mirror, yesterday (June 13) the attention turned to the Capcom Showcase 2022 (opens in new tab). This live-streamed event saw the acclaimed developer/publisher give eager fans a sneak peek at its upcoming slate of games, and there’s plenty to get excited about.

The 30-minute showcase included updates on the next installments in both the Street Fighter and Monster Hunter series, as well as a load of Resident Evil news. Plus, we got an extended look at Capcom’s brand new IP, Exoprimal. There was even a cruel tease for fans of underrated RPG Dragon’s Dogma (sorry folks, no sequel was confirmed).

There was a lot of ground covered in a relatively short amount of time, so we’ve put together these highlights to ensure you don't miss any of the biggest announcements from the Capcom Showcase 2022.

Street Fighter 6

(Image credit: Capcom)

Street Fighter 6 had its big blowout during Summer Game Fest when gameplay of returning character Guile was unveiled. However, the Capcom Showcase 2022 couldn’t pass without the next entry in the beloved fighting game franchise being mentioned.

We recently got a chance to go hands-on with Street Fighter 6 and found it to be the most accessible entry in the series to date, but there’s still plenty of depth for longtime players as well. If fighting games are your thing, the Capcom Fighting Collection was also showcased. This anthology of 10 classic arcade games (with added online multiplayer) is coming on June 24.

Exoprimal

Exoprimal is a new co-op action game that will have you facing off against a whole swarm of dinosaurs. If that sounds a little daunting, don't worry, you’ll have futuristic weaponry and customizable exosuits to help you battle the prehistoric hordes.

The Capcom Showcase included a new gameplay demo that gave us our best look yet at the upcoming co-op shooter. Plus, Exoprimal’s main game mode, Dino Survival, was also detailed. In this multiplayer experience, two squads of five Exofighters race to complete objectives first while also trying desperately to stay alive against fierce packs of dinosaurs.

If you want to get your hands on Exoprimal as soon as possible, you can now register (opens in new tab) for the chance to participate in the closed network test on PC this July. Otherwise, the full game is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023.

Resident Evil Village DLC

The Capcom Showcase went big on Resident Evil news. We got another look at the recently confirmed Resident Evil 4 remake, which is scheduled to launch on March 24, 2023, but the biggest news was definitely our first details about the upcoming DLC for Resident Evil Village.

The DLC is called the Winter’s Expansion and is split into three main parts. The first is Shadows of Rose, a story DLC that continues the narrative of the main game and casts you as Rose Winters. Secondly, the game’s Mercenaries mode is getting new stages and playable characters including Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. Finally, the full Resident Evil Village campaign will be playable in a new third-person mode. The Winter’s Expansion is set to launch on October 28, 2023 as a DLC or bundled with the base game as part of the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

During the showcase, it was also confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 biohazard are now available. Even better, if you already own any of these games on PS4 and Xbox One you can upgrade for free.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak opened the Capcom Showcase with a brand new trailer. It was also confirmed that a demo of the game would be dropping shortly for Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam). This free trial is now available on both platforms and is the perfect opportunity to give the game a shot before it launches on June 30.

Capcom also confirmed that the game will receive post-release content through into next year. The first free drop lands in August and will include Lucent Nargacuga the Moon Swift Wyvern along with the iconic Forlorn Arena. If you’re looking for a game that will keep you busy for months, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak definitely seems worth considering.