Can't wait for Breath of the Wild 2? This classic Zelda game is coming to Switch

Although The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 still seems years away, Zelda fans may be placated by the release of a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword remaster.

A now-removed store page Amazon UK (via IGN) listed the game, which was spotted and screenshotted, and later shared by Twitter gaming news commentator Wario64. Within the URL is the string "Legend-Zelda-Skyward-Sword-Switch," which gives a clear indication of what the product that used to be on the page was.

The 2011 Wii title was possibly the most unique Zelda game up until 2017's Breath of the Wild. Taking place before all other games in the series, and set on a series of floating islands in the skies above Hyrule, there was a lot of lore for veteran fans to sink their teeth into.

Unfortunately the game was made tricky to play by the game's focus on motion controls, which is something this rumored remaster could at least try and fix, if not do away with entirely. This might be necessary given that not all Switch owners have motion controls available, such as those with a Switch Lite.

It's almost ten years since Skyward Sword originally launched, and this year marks the Legend of Zelda franchise's 35th anniversary. Therefore the moment seems ripe for a remaster. We had the excellent Link's Awakening remake last year, so there's obviously an appetite for revitalized Zelda classics for Nintendo fans.

It'll also be the perfect way to pass the time until Breath of the Wild 2 appears. While this game was teased back at E3 2019, we've not seen anything of it since. We're not even sure of the name or story, beyond it looking like a continuation of the narrative threads set up in the original BotW. With no major Nintendo presentations confirmed for this year just yet, we'd expect to hear something in Skyward Sword by later this year.