Buy a Nintendo Switch, get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free on Black Friday

Looking to score a Nintendo Switch or stock up on discounted games on Black Friday? You're in luck. Nintendo just revealed its official Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for 2019, which include a familiar Switch bundle and a handful of price cuts on great games.

As in previous years, Nintendo will once again offer its $299 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch Bundle, which essentially gets you Nintendo's excellent $60 racing game for free. The bundle will be available at select retailers starting Nov. 28. It's worth noting that this bundle includes the original launch Switch, and not the 2019 model with improved battery life.

Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: was $359 now $299

Starting Nov. 28, you'll be able to score this popular Nintendo Switch bundle for just $299. While that's the regular price of the console, you're getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free. View Deal

Black Friday will also be a great time to score some of the best Switch games for less -- top titles such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Octopath Traveler and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will all be $40, for a $20 savings. These deals start on Nov. 27.

Finally, if you need some extra controllers or accessories, a pair of Joy-Cons will be $59 ($20 off), and the Poke Ball Plus accessory will be $20 ($30 off).

Of course, these aren't the only Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we expect to see pop up throughout the holiday season. We've seen the 2019 Nintendo Switch drop to as low as $275 at places like Amazon and eBay, and we expect Walmart to bring back its popular Switch bundle deal that gets you your choice of game and accessory for just over $300.

Nintendo often throws in a $35 eShop card with Switch purchases during big holiday sales, so keep an eye out for that. And we may even see some small discounts on the new Nintendo Switch Lite.

We'll be scouring the web for the best deals all holiday season long, so be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals hubs to save big.