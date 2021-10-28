Burnley vs Brentford live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Burnley vs Brentford live stream sees a key battle between one side in the relegation zone and one that's confounded expectations by rising up the table in their first ever Premier League season.

Burnley vs Brentford live stream, date, time, channels The Burnley vs Brentford live stream takes place Saturday, October 30.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Burnley are one of three Premier League teams without a win yet — and it's no coincidence that all three of those teams are at the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile, Brentford are in a much more secure position in 12th place with three wins, three losses and three draws. The Bees have been a surprise this season, starting off with a stunning victory over Arsenal and performing well since then. Manager Thomas Frank may not have superstar players, but he has deployed his resources effectively.

That said, they've been in a bit of a funk in Premier League action recently, with two straight losses. But a mid-week Carabao Cup victory over Stoke City could give them a confidence boost when they travel to Turf Moor. Brentford haven't won there since 1996, but this season could well see them end that trend, since they remain unbeaten on the road.

Burnley have a tough task ahead of them to stay up, and manager Sean Dyche is already counseling supporters not to panic. "You can always get the points you need. We’ve seen it down the years with various stories," he told the media.

While it may not be time to panic just yet, it's certainly time to be concerned. Perhaps the Clarets can figure out a way to notch up their first win, or at least take a point off Brentford; they gritted their way to a draw in their last Premier League outing against Southampton, after all.

Can Burnley get their first win of the season? See what happens by watching the Burnley vs Brentford live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Burnley vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Burnley vs Brentford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Brentford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Burnley vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Brentford live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Brentford live stream in the UK

Burnley vs Brentford kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Burnley vs Brentford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Brentford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.