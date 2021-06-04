Bucks vs Nets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 1 online

Bucks vs Nets start time, channel The Bucks vs Nets live stream will begin Saturday, June 5th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

The broadcast is going to be on TNT, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Bucks vs Nets live stream has the “Greek Freak” taking on the “Big 3” and after these teams fought it out in the regular season NBA fans are eager for this NBA playoffs live stream .

Both Brooklyn and Milwaukee breezed through the first round of the playoffs. The Nets beat the Celtics in five games while the Bucks swept the defending conference champion Heat out of the playoffs. This second round series will be a huge upgrade in competition for both teams.

The Bucks and Nets fought it out in three close battles throughout the regular season. Each game was decided by an average of less than four points. They were even close on the overall season stat sheet. Milwaukee finished tops in the NBA in scoring with 120.1 points per game, while Brooklyn was second with 118.6 ppg. As for their defense, the Nets ranked 21st allowing 114.1 ppg game compared to the Bucks who allowed 114.2. Both teams also have two MVP trophies on their side. James Harden and Kevin Durant each have one, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has two all to himself.

The Bucks did take their season series with the Nets, 2-1, but never faced all three members of the Nets’ “Big 3.” Kyrie Iriving missed their first matchup due to personal reasons in January. Then James Harden was sidelined with a hamstring injury in May during both the Bucks’ wins. Kevin Durant stepped up in all three games to average 34.7 ppg against Milwaukee, his highest total against any of the Eastern Conference playoff teams.

The Nets go into Game 1 as 4-point favorites. The over/under is 239.5.

How to avoid Bucks vs Nets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Bucks vs Nets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Bucks vs Nets live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Bucks vs Nets live stream airs on TNT, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Bucks vs Nets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, BUT the Bucks vs Nets live stream is not in the cards.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Bucks vs Nets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada will tune into ... well, we're not sure yet. TSN4 currently has game 7 of Blazers vs Nuggets (which isn't happening, Denver closed that series out) game scheduled in the slot that the Bucks vs Nets live stream should be in. So check there for the Bucks vs Nets live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.