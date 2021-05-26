Bucks vs Heat live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 3 online

Bucks vs Heat start time, channel The Bucks vs Heat live stream will begin Thursday, May 27th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

The Bucks vs Heat live stream has Miami fans hoping for a change in this series’ dynamic as their team comes home down 2-0. Milwaukee will simply be looking for more of the same in this NBA playoffs live stream .

The Bucks seem to be holding a grudge. They played Game 2 of their first round series against the Heat like they could rewrite last year’s playoff failure. With that in mind, Milwaukee scored 46 points in the opening quarter of Game 2 and never looked back.

They lead by as much as 36 points in a game where Miami never even held a lead. When the final buzzer sounded, the Bucks won 132-98. It was a dominant, message-sending performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 31 points with 13 rebounds, while getting significant help off the bench from first-year Buck, Bryn Forbes. The 27-year-old shooting guard added 22 points as a reserve on 8 of 12 shooting with six made threes. “Some games you're open a lot more. Some games you aren't” Forbes said postgame, “Tonight I think we moved the ball great and had a lot of open shots." The game marked just the sixth time this season Forbes scored more than 20 points in a game.

With Miami hosting the next two games, Jimmy Butler and the Heat are looking for answers. They lost Game 1 by just two points before Game 2’s route. Butler scored just 10 points in Game 2, while the starters were led by Bam Adebayo’s 16 points. No Heat player hit more than two threes in the loss as they shot just 8 of 28 from beyond the ark.

The Bucks are a 1-point favorite in Game 3. The over/under is 226.5.

How to avoid Bucks vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Bucks vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the US

In the U.S. Bucks vs Heat airs on TNT, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Bucks vs Heat live stream isn't on Sky Sports — but Game 4 will be.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Bucks vs Heat live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.