Buccaneers vs Washington live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs Wild Card game online now

Buccaneers vs Washington channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Washington live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday January 9 on NBC.

The Buccaneers vs Washington live stream may have a team with the playoffs’ worst record at 7-9, but at least it has two solid story lines. Though being crowned champion of the NFC East this season may not be impressive, Washington quarterback Alex Smith’s comeback has been nothing short of remarkable!

The 14-year veteran suffered a gruesome leg injury in November of 2018 that caused him to miss all of last season. Smith would then go on to have 17 surgeries over a nine-month span. This past October, he took his first NFL snaps in nearly two years. Smith was named the starter a few weeks later and since then, led Washington to a 5-1 record to close out the season and make the playoffs and this Wild Card NFL live stream.

Smith now faces yet another injury. Washington listed him as ‘questionable’ with a calf strain. Head Coach Ron Rivera said earlier in the week he may rotate play between Smith and back up QB Taylor Heinicke.

As for the other story line. Tom Brady is the greatest ever. It doesn’t seem to be a wise thing to call him out if you are a rookie. However, that’s exactly what Washington’s Pro Bowl rookie defensive end Chase Young did. “Tom Brady, I’m coming for you” Young shouted as he ran off the field following his team’s playoff clinching win last Sunday in Philadelphia. Worth noting that the 21-year-old was just 2 when Tom Brady won his first of six championships.

Brady and the (11-5) Buccs will visit the (7-9) Football Team as 8.5 road favorites. The Over/Under is 44.5.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Washington live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

Buccaneers vs Washington live streams in the US

In the US, Buccaneers vs Washington is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. on Saturday January 9.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Buccaneers vs Washington live stream for free

If Buccaneers vs Washington is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Buccaneers vs Washington on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Buccaneers vs Washington live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Buccaneers vs Washington live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Buccaneers vs Washington live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Buccaneers vs Washington live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .