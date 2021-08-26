Buccaneers vs Texans live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Buccaneers vs Texans live stream will be treated like a classic “dress rehearsal” by Houston, as Tampa uses this NFL live stream as a wind down and tryout for players on the bubble.

Buccaneers vs Texans channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Texans live stream will begin Saturday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast to the Tampa Bay market on NBC 8 and to the Houston market on ABC-13.

First-year Texans’ head coach David Culley hasn’t seen enough from this first team heading into their final preseason game. Tyrod Taylor is the favorite to be the starting quarterback when their season gets underway on September 12, but he’s only thrown nine passes this preseason. “The plan is to try and take [the starters] into the third quarter,” Culley told the media Monday, “[We want] to see how they handle adjustments from the first to the second half.”

Taylor and rookie third-round pick Davis Mills have filled in well under center while franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is handling his legal issues, with more than 20 woman accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Taylor, a 10-year veteran, has started both preseason games for Houston and played minimally. Mills is a rookie third-round pick who has improved over his first two pro games. He’s coming off a performance against the Cowboys that saw him tally 115 yards through the air, completing 10 of his 16 passes. With Taylor expected to play the majority of the game against Tampa, he will likely look to build chemistry with veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has only played in one preseason game to this point, catching two passes.

Defending Super Bowl Champions the Buccaneers seem to be winding down their preseason and eyeing this game as a way to decide position battles, as opposed to building any momentum. Regardless of who is playing for the Bucs and for how long, one thing head coach Bruce Arians wants to see is ball security. Tampa fumbled the football an astounding six times last week against the Titans, but fortunately for them only one resulted in a turnover.

Tampa will be without kicker Ryan Succop for this game. The 34-year-old veteran tested positive for COVID-19.

The Texans are 4-point home underdogs against the Buccaneers. The over/under is 37.

Buccaneers vs Texans live streams in the US

How to watch Buccaneers vs Texans live streams for free

Buccaneers vs Texans live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Buccaneers vs Texans on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Buccaneers vs Texans live stream starts at 1 a.m. BST Sunday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Buccaneers vs Texans live streams in Canada

