Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football

The Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream puts Tom Brady and Bruce Arians against an Eagles team with a few up-and-comers. Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni will look to show the old guard a few new tricks in this NFL live stream.

Buccaneers vs Eagles channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream is tomorrow (Oct. 14).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Amazon Prime

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Bucs (4-1) are heading north to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles after dominating the Dolphins Sunday, 45-17. Brady threw five touchdowns in the win and came out to his postgame press conference with his throwing hand wrapped up. Tuesday, he told reporters he was having some "discomfort" but the injury is "nothing serious." The 44-year-old is 3-0 for his career in Philly and 13-3 with a 103 passer rating on Thursday nights..

Mike Evans and Antonio Brown both helped Brady with his monster game last week. Each put together a two-touchdown, 100-plus-yard performance.

The Eagles (2-3) are fresh off their first win since week one when they dismantled the Falcons in Atlanta. This past Sunday, they were able to shake off a very rusty start offensively and pull out a 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers and they needed help from everyone to do so.

Cornerback Darius Slay came up with two interceptions, his first two-pick game since December of 2017. Jalen Hurts steadied the offense late in the game to rush for two touchdowns. His second was set up well on a blocked punt by the Eagles' special teams unit. Hurts was able to throw a perfect strike to DeVonta Smith in the back of the end zone for a two point conversion on their final TD. Hurts has posted a passer rating of 93.3 in his first season having the starters' reins. He's thrown for seven touchdowns and rushed for three more.

Rookie head coach Nick Sirianni has had some growing pains as a play caller, but this week said a key on a short week is to make things easy, "It's to make sure you're keeping things simple and not getting too complicated," Sirianni told the media Tuesday.

The Buccaneers are 7-point road favorites over the Eagles. The over/under is 52.5.

Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream from anywhere on Earth

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Buccaneers vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the US, Buccaneers vs Eagles is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday (Oct. 14). It's also on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.View Deal

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Buccaneers vs Eagles game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

The 11 TNF games can be streamed through Prime Video and Twitch, and they will also be the exclusive streamer for a Saturday regular season game in the second half of the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Buccaneers vs Eagles is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream for free

If you just want to watch Buccaneers vs Eagles on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Buccaneers vs Eagles game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Buccaneers vs Eagles live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Buccaneers vs Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Buccaneers vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.