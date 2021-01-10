Browns vs Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs Wild Card game online now

Browns vs Steelers channel, start time The Browns vs Steelers live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Sunday January 10 on NBC.

The Browns vs Steelers live stream is something all of Cleveland has been patiently awaiting. Though as much as the Browns and their fans want to enjoy their first playoff appearance in 18 years, one would think they are busy tracking the team’s test results for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the Browns’ practice facility is still shut down with no practices being held. Twelve members of the organization have tested positive for COVID. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and 4 starters are among them. Stefanski is handing over his responsibilities to Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer. Among the players are Guard, Joel Bitonio and Safety, Ronnie Harrison. So predicting the men on the field for this NFL live stream is as tough as it gets.

The NFL has had cases this season of postponing games due to COVID outbreaks among teams. As for now, this game will be played as currently scheduled.

No one in Cleveland will miss Stefanski’s play calling more than quarterback Baker Mayfield. The third-year starter posted career highs in both passer (95.9) and quarterback (72.4) rating this season. Mayfield will have to make quick decisions with the football as T.J. Watt, the NFL’s sack leader (15) will be waiting and ready on the Steelers’ defense.

With a win, the Browns would notch their first playoff victory since 1994. Unlike last week, the Steelers will have Ben Roethlisberger under center for this playoff matchup. Big Ben is 13-8 in his postseason career and will be going after his third Super Bowl ring. The (11-5) Browns are 6point road dogs against the (12-4) Steelers. The Over/Under is 47.5.

How to watch Browns vs Steelers live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

ExpressVPN is a VPN service that can access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Browns vs Steelers live streams in the US

In the US, Browns vs Steelers is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT Sunday January 10.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV offers NBC and has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need for NFL. It's got a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.

Browns vs Steelers live stream for free

If Browns vs Steelers is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Browns vs Steelers on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Browns vs Steelers live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Browns vs Steelers live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Browns vs Steelers live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Browns vs Steelers live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .