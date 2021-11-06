Browns vs Bengals live stream: How to watch NFL week 9 game online

The Browns vs Bengals live stream will see which one of these AFC North rivals will be able to bounce back from a rough week 8 loss. Cincinnati fell to the lowly Jets, while Cleveland lost to another division rival in the Steelers. Burrow and Mayfield will try to get their respective teams back on track in this NFL live stream.

Browns vs Bengals channel, start time The Browns vs Bengals live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 7)

• Time — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

The Browns (4-4) are experiencing more turmoil. First it was injuries, then it was losing three-in-a-row, then more injuries and now it's a loss to the Steelers and shunning one of their star receivers. Things can only go up for the Browns, right? Well, if they are, it has to start with this match up with the Bengals.

After last week's 15-10 loss to the Steelers, the Browns could at least look forward to having Baker Mayfield being another week removed from an injured shoulder and Nick Chubb's calf getting stronger as well, but now, they have the off-the-field distraction of Odell Beckham Jr, being told to stay home by head coach Kevin Stefanski after Beckham's father posted negative comments on social media about Baker Mayfield. Beckham Jr. is not expected to play Sunday.

The Bengals (5-3) have been the subject of a lot of hype this season, mainly because of the quarterback/wide receiver combo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. However, those positive vibes were halted last week when they were outdueled by Mike White and the Jets, taking a 34-31 loss. Burrow still threw for three touchdowns, but Chase was held to a season low 32 yards.

Now Cincinnati will try to brush off that loss and improve to a perfect 3-0 in the division, while Cleveland will look to avoid going 0-2 against AFC North opponents.

The Bengals are a 2.5-point favorite against the Browns. The over/under is 46.5.

How to watch Browns vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

Browns vs Bengals live streams in the US

In the US, today's Browns vs Bengals is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 7)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Browns vs Bengals live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Steelers vs Browns.

Browns vs Bengals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Browns vs Bengals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Browns vs Bengals live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Browns vs Bengals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Browns vs Bengals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.