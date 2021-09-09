Broncos vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Broncos vs Giants live stream puts Teddy Bridgewater under center for his fourth team in his seven years as he’ll take snaps for Denver in this NFL live stream. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley will look to begin his first fully healthy season since his rookie year.

Broncos vs Giants channel, start time The Broncos vs Giants live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Daniel Jones has had his struggles over his first two years in the league and really went through a decline in production last season. A direct contributor to Jones’ lackluster 2020 season is the fact that he only had pro bowl running back Saquon Barkley in the back field with him for two games last season before the 2018 rookie of the year was lost to an ACL tear in week 2.

Barkley is expected to be ready to go come kickoff against the Broncos and if Denver plans to play like they did last year, they couldn’t be a more joyous sight for Barkley’s eyes. The Broncos were one of the NFL’s worst defenses against the run a year ago allowing 130 yards-per-game, eighth worst in the league.

Denver did try to improve their defense in the offseason, just not their run defense. They added cornerback Kyle Fuller in free agency and spent their first round pick on highly touted cornerback Patrick Surtain II out of Alabama.

Since Peyton Manning retired at the end of the 2015 season, the Broncos have had four different quarterbacks lead the team in passing and even more fill the starters role for an extended period. Denver is hoping Teddy Bridgewater puts a stop to the revolving door. He’ll have plenty of help on the offensive side of the ball with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and running back Melvin Gordan.

The Broncos are 3-point favorites against the Giants. The over/under is 42. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Broncos vs Giants live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Broncos vs Giants live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Broncos vs Giants live streams in the US

In the US, Broncos vs Giants is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Broncos vs Giants live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Broncos vs Giants.

Broncos vs Giants live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Broncos vs Giants on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Broncos vs Giants live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Broncos vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Broncos vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.