Braves vs Dodgers live stream: How to watch the NLCS Game 4 online

Today's Braves vs Dodgers live stream has L.A. on the brink of knotting this series up at two games apiece, while Atlanta is trying to re-establish a strong hold in the NLCS. Lucky for the Dodgers, they can turn to one of their best to take the ball in this MLB live stream.

• Time — 8:08 p.m. ET / 5:08 p.m. PT / 1:08 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers were happy to come home. They trailed this NLCS with the Braves 2-0 and needed a spark. Just five outs away from going down 3-0 in the series, Bellinger provided that spark.

Things looked bleak as L.A. trailed 5-2 in the eighth inning. Then, Will Smith led off with a single to right followed by an A.J. Pollock one-out single to center. Then Bellinger stepped to the plate and smacked a high 95 m.p.h. fastball over the wall in right for a game tying three-run homer. Mookie Betts came up later in the inning and hit a two-out game winning RBI double. Dodgers took game three 6-5.

Four of the five Braves' runs came in the fourth inning. Joc Pederson put Atlanta on the board when he continued his postseason tear with an RBI single to right plating Freddie Freeman. Freeman led off the inning with a single and finished the day going 3-for-4. All four Braves runs in the fourth were charged to starter Walker Buehler. The Dodgers then used eight bullpen pen arms to stop the Braves offense.

Los Angeles will start Julio Urias in game four. The lefty will be making his fourth appearance of this postseason and first since blowing a two-run lead in a relief appearance in game two. Urias allowed two runs on three hits in game two including the game tying-RBI double by Austin Riley.

The Braves have yet to name a game four starter.

How to watch Braves vs Dodgers live stream from anywhere

Braves vs Dodgers live streams in the US

In the US, Braves vs Dodgers is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Braves vs Dodgers game is Today (Oct. 20) at 8:08 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Braves vs Dodgers live streams in the UK

You can watch Braves vs Dodgers live stream across the pond on BT Sport for TBS' coverage of the game.

Braves vs Dodgers will get underway at 1:08 a.m. local BST Thursday morning.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Braves vs Dodgers live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Braves vs Dodgers live streams in Canada on SportsNet.