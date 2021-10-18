Braves vs Dodgers live stream: How to watch the NLCS Game 3 online

The Braves vs Dodgers live stream has a lot to live up to compared to the first two games of this NLCS. Both games have ended in walk-off fashion with both ending in Atlanta's favor. Los Angeles will try to get chalk up their first "W" of the series in this MLB live stream.

Braves vs Dodgers live stream The Braves vs Dodgers live stream is Tuesday (Oct. 19).

• Time — 5:08 p.m. ET / 2:08 p.m. PT / 10:08 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Game two of this NLCS was a game the Dodgers let slip away after taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Corey Seager two-run home run. Then L.A. retook the lead in the seventh on a Chris Taylor two-out base loaded double. Taylor's hit was also miss-played by Braves' center fielder Guillermo Heredia. His folly allowed the Dodgers to put two runners in scoring position, then load the bases again on an intentional walk, but L.A. wasn't able to capitalize as A.J. Pollock struck out to end the threat.

The Braves were able to come back in game two thanks to some big hits and a little gambling on the basepaths. Eddie Rosario put himself in scoring position in the eighth by tagging up on a ball hit to left, then scored on a shallow hit single to right by Ozzie Albies. The game one hero Austin Riley stepped up and tied the game at four when he smoked a double to center plating Albies. In the ninth, Rosario struck again this time with the walk-off RBI single. Braves took the game, 5-4.

Atlanta's Joc Pederson continued his epic playoff run. The former Dodger now has a month named after him, at least according to Braves fans that have dumbed this month, "Joc-tober". Well, batting .357 in the postseason with three homers and seven runs batted in will do that for you. His latest long-ball was a game-tying two-run homer off Max Scherzer in the fourth inning.

Los Angeles will now look to bounce back as the series shifts to Dodger Stadium for games three and four. Walker Buehler gets the start for L.A. in game three against the Braves' Charlie Morton. These two starters have had similar postseasons to this point. They're both 0-1 in two starts and have an ERA in the same range, Buehler has an ERA of 3.38 while Morton has posted an 3.86 ERA.

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the Braves. The over/under is 7.5.

How to watch Braves vs Dodgers live stream from anywhere

Braves vs Dodgers live streams in the US

In the US, Braves vs Dodgers is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Braves vs Dodgers game is Tuesday (Oct. 19) at 5:08 p.m. ET.

Braves vs Dodgers live streams in the UK

You can watch Braves vs Dodgers live stream across the pond on BT Sport for TBS' coverage of the game.

Braves vs Dodgers will get underway at 10:08 p.m. local BST Tuesday night.

Braves vs Dodgers live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Braves vs Dodgers live streams in Canada on SportsNet.