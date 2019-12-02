Score the Bose Soundsport Free for $60 off on Cyber Monday before it's too late

Apple's AirPods isn't the only best wireless earbuds pick on sale during today's Cyber Monday deals. Bose just gave a all-time low discount to its workout-certified wireless earbuds.

Right now Amazon is offering an exclusive violet style of Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earbuds for just $139, which is $60 off the regular price. You can get other colors for as low as $169 on Amazon, too.

This matches the lowest price ever for the headphones. Walmart is offering the same great $169 deal.

Bose SoundSport Free: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

A great deal on wireless earbuds, the Bose SoundSport Free deliver excellent sound quality, IPX4 sweat resistance and up to 5 hours of battery life and 10 more hours through the included charging case. View Deal

This $139 Bose SoundPort Free deal is on a single color choice, Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue, but the two dark shades combine to make an understated but intricate pattern on the earbuds’ casings that stands out more than the basic hues of Powerbeats Pro or ubiquitous white of AirPods.

In our Bose SoundSport Free review, we loved the comfy fit, thanks to the combination of interchangeable tips and a built-in ear wing for stability. These buds are not going to fall out of your ears when you're going on a run or just hustling off to work.

When it comes to audio quality, these Bose earbuds are true to their name. A volume-optimized EQ and Bose digital signal processing make music sound full and balanced. Just don't expect noise cancellation like you get from the pricier AirPods Pro.

$139 for a pair of premium wireless earbuds is worth acting on. But if you want more options, check out our main Cyber Monday deals hub to see all the best audio discounts.