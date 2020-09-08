Bose QuietComfort Earbuds just leaked — and AirPods Pro should be worried

The Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 will actually be called the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and appear to be arriving soon. An official-looking promotional video for the next-gen wireless buds leaked online, revealing the product name and teasing an imminent launch.

Although the promo video — which came from Australian retailer Harvey Norman — seems to have been taken down, CNET described the new details of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. It said the clip covers the QuietComfort Earbuds's noise-cancelling capabilities, custom mic array and 6-hour battery life.

Yes, that might be an hour more of music than AirPods Pro offer, but where Bose has the chance to take on Apple's premium for the best wireless earbuds title is noise cancellation quality.

Bose is known for its stellar noise cancelling, and the company has promised its upcoming earbuds will perform like its popular Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds will come in black or white and sport a pill-shaped, wing-tipped design. Those StayHere tips should help create a noise-cancelling seal, as well as keep the QuietComfort buds secure.

CNET said the promotional video did not reveal the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds price or exact release date, but we can assume they're near launch if retailers have their hands on marketing materials.

We've speculated the QuietComforts will cost around $300, based on Bose's product tiers, but it could arrive at a cooler $250 to better challenge AirPods Pro.