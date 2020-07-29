Bose Earbuds 700 release date, price, features and leaks

The Bose Earbuds 700 are arriving pretty late to the wireless earbuds party, but the brand hopes to stand out with truly stellar noise cancellation. In fact, Bose promises that the performance will be comparable to its award-winning Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones.

Bose has not provided many details thus far, but between its own tease and a fairly big leak, the buds should be a viable candidate for a top spot on our best wireless earbuds list later this year. Here's everything we know about the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 so far.

Bose has said that the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 will "launch later in 2020." Unfortunately, we do not have anything more specific than that, but we do know that Bose has had to face a number of challenges this year that could impact the release date. Just like other companies, Bose has had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and the company announced the closure of 119 retail stores in January.

Our bet on a release date for the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 would be September or later.

Bose Earbuds 700 price

The Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 don't have an official price, but we can take a pretty good guess based on the company's existing lineup. The Bose Soundsport Free, which are going to be replaced by the Bose Earbuds 500, cost $200. So we would expect the Bose 700 earbuds to cost $300, or $100 more.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have a retail price of $400, so we would expect the noise cancelling earbuds to be priced below that. Still, the AirPods Pro cost $250, so if Bose wants to be competitive it would be wise not go too high above that.

Bose Earbuds 700 design and features

Based on a detailed unboxing video of the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700, the buds look to have a somewhat chunky pill-shaped body with gel tips that extend backwards into the user's ear to increase stability. The leaker says that that two alternative gel tips are included in the box.

Bose itself has said that the earbuds include intuitive touch controls, which means you should be able to skip tracks, control the volume and perform other commands with simple swipes or taps.

If legit, the box for the Bose 700 earbuds says that they offer both sweat and water resistance, so you should be able to use them when working out.

Bose Earbuds 700 performance

So what about performance? Bose claims that the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 are designed to "deliver noise cancelling that's comparable to our most powerful branded headphones." By comparison, we've found the AirPods Pro to offer effective noise cancelling but not on the same level as over-ear headphones.

According to the unboxing leak, the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 will also offer a transparency mode to let you hear the outside world.

Bose also says that you will have a choice of virtual assistants, which like means Google Assistant and Alexa, similar to the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Bose Earbuds 700 battery life and charging

The only numbers we've seen for battery life on the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 come from the leaked box. If accurate, you can expect 6 hours of listening time from the earbuds themselves and and additional 12 hours from the wireless charging case.

The latter number doesn't sound very impressive given that the AirPods Pro are rated for 24 hours of listening time with the charging case. However, the AirPods Pro are rated for just 4.5 hours for the earbuds with noise cancelling turned on and 5 hours with it off.

Based on the leaked images, it appears that the charging case for the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 is also pill-like, with a button in the center for Bluetooth pairing. There's also a row of five white LEDs along the bottom side, presumably to show the battery level.

Bose Earbuds 700 vs Bose Earbuds 500

The best way to think about the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 vs the Bose Earbuds 500 is the difference between the AirPods Pro and regular AirPods.

The Bose Earbuds 500, which are launching later in 2020, will replace the SoundSport Free earbuds. And you can expect a similar level of performance, comfort, and stability but with a smaller and sleeker design. There will also be new features, such as touch controls and access to Google Assistant and Alexa.

As the more premium option, the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 will offer powerful active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. You can also expect better audio quality, especially during calls.

Bose Earbuds 700 outlook

The Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 should be among the best wireless earbuds if Bose can manage to offer most of of the performance of its noise cancelling headphones in a more compact design. However, we have concerns about the size of the earbuds (which look on the large side) and the price. Assuming the Earbuds 700 cost more than the AirPods Pro, Bose will have to deliver a truly superior experience to justify the premium.