Look who has the best iPhone 11 deals for Black Friday weekend

If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on an iPhone deal, now is the time. Boost Mobile has slashed prices on practically all of its phones for Black Friday, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR and iPhone 8.

Here's the scoop on Boost Mobile Black Friday deals: Right now Boost Mobile is offering up to 60% off select smartphones through its website. The deal runs through Dec 1, so you have a little bit of time before these discounts run out.

The most exciting Boost Mobile Black Friday deals are $100 off on all iPhones, but we've highlighted a couple of great Samsung Galaxy phone deals, too. Plus, you can get up to $100 off LG phones through Boost Mobile.

Boost Mobile Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy A20: was $229, now $169 @ Boost Mobile

The Galaxy A20 is the kind of Android phone that makes you do a double-take, because you get so much for so little. This handset lasted nearly 14 hours in our battery test, which is amazing. You also get very good cameras and a modern design.View Deal

iPhone 8: was $449 now $349 @ Boost Mobile

The iPhone 8 at $100 off is a great Boost Mobile Black Friday deal. You get a bright 4.7-inch display, a solid 12-MP camera and Touch ID for a very reasonable price. A great pick for a small phone.View Deal

iPhone XR: was $599 now $499 @ Boost Mobile

The best phone of 2018 is still a great phone, and now you can get it for about half the price of the latest flagships with this deal. Take your pick from six colors, and enjoy the big 6.1-inch LCD display.View Deal

iPhone 11: was $699 now $599 @ Boost Mobile

Our favorite phone for most people gets even more affordable with this $100-off Boost Mobile Black Friday deal. The iPhone 11 delivers the fastest chip you can get in a phone with the A13 bionic, along with an ultra-wide camera and a Night mode that will really impress.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e: was $749 now $649 @ Boost Mobile

The most underrated Galaxy S10 phone is getting a big discount with this $100-off deal. The S10e offers a vivid 5.8-inch OLED display, a convenient fingerprint sensor in the power button and an ultra-wide camera that lets you get really creative.



iPhone 11 Pro: was $999 now $899 @ Boost Mobile

It's pretty rare to see the iPhone 11 Pro discounted without any strings attached. But this Boost Mobile Black Friday deal slashes $100 off the best camera phone you can buy, which also boasts a colorful 5.8-inch OLED display and fast charger in the box.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro Max: was $1,099 now $999 @ Boost Mobile

The best-of-the-best smartphone packs a gorgeous 6.5-inch OLED display, a triple-camera system that beats the Pixel 4 and a long battery life. And now, it's $100 off at Boost Mobile.View Deal

To keep the savings going, make sure you check out our Black Friday deals page to see which big discounts are still live, and bookmark our Cyber Monday deals hub for some huge sales on the way.