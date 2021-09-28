Blink Video Doorbell release date, specs, price and features

Blink and Ring may be both owned by Amazon, but that doesn't mean there can't be competition between the two companies. The Blink Video Doorbell is a prime example. Blink's $49 device is cheaper than any of Ring's devices, making it a compelling option for those who want an inexpensive video doorbell.

Here's what we know about the Blink Video Doorbell, and when it will be available.

Blink Video Doorbell: Price and availability

The Blink Video Doorbell can be preordered for $49.99, and will start shipping to customers on October 21.

The Blink Video Doorbell's price is extremely competitive; it's $10 less than Ring's least expensive video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, and roughly the same price as the Wyze Video Doorbell.

Blink Video Doorbell: Camera

The Blink Video Doorbell has a 1080p camera that records video at 30 fps. It has a 135-degree field of view horizontally and 80 degrees vertically, which makes it more akin to video doorbells such as the $59 Ring Video Doorbell Wired. So, you won't get to see as much as your front stoop as, say, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 or the Nest Doorbell (battery).

Blink Video Doorbell: Design

The Blink Video Doorbell measures 5.1 x 1.65 x 1.1 inches, which is fairly slim by video doorbell standards. It's roughly the same size as the Arlo Video Doorbell. Like most video doorbells, Blink's has a camera at the top and a button at the bottom. The device is available in black or white.

Inside are two AA batteries, much like the Blink Outdoor camera; the company says that they should last up to two years before needing a replacement. You can also connect the doorbell to an existing wired connection. If you connect it in this manner, it will also work with your existing doorbell chime — something the Ring Video Doorbell Wired can't do.

Unlike Ring's video doorbells, Blink isn't currently offering a wireless chime, so if you do use the Blink as a wireless video doorbell, you'll need to connect it to an Amazon Echo device if you want to get notifications (other than on your phone) that someone's at the door.

Blink Video Doorbell: Features and subscriptions

Unlike Blink's other wireless cameras, the Blink Video Doorbell connects directly to your Wi-Fi network, rather than a sync module. This also means that there's no local storage option.

As with Blink's cameras, the Video Doorbell will have custom motion zones (which are very easy to set up), but will lack person, package, or vehicle detection — features that are becoming more commonplace. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired, for example, has a person-only filter.

The Blink Video Doorbell will also fall under the same subscription as the company's other cameras. In order to save and share video, you'll need to sign up for the Blink Basic Plan ($3/month), which covers one camera, or Blink Plus ($10/month), which covers an unlimited number of cameras. See how Blink's plans stack up to Ring and Nest in our best security camera storage plans comparison.

Blink Video Doorbell: Outlook

At $49, the Blink Video Doorbell is one of the least expensive video doorbells we've seen. The fact that you can use it as either a wired or wireless video doorbell makes it even more interesting. And, we like that it will work with existing doorbell chimes, which is something the Ring Video Doorbell Wired can't do.

There are some compromises, though; the Blink Video Doorbell lacks person, package, and vehicle recognition, so you're likely to get more notifications. However, its low price may be enough for some to overlook its limitations. We'll hopefully be able to test it out soon, and report back on how well it works in practice.