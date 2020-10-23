Black Friday Xbox Series X deals — Best early sales and what to expect

The Xbox Series X is only a few weeks away, which means that we could see some Black Friday Xbox Series X deals shortly thereafter. Granted, since the console is brand-new, we don’t expect to see any steep discounts on the Xbox Series X itself — but there’s already one major game available at a discount, and more could follow. Additionally, whatever Xbox One gear you find on sale will work just fine with your new console.

Black Friday sales will start earlier than usual this year at a variety of retailers. As such, the Tom’s Guide crew is on the lookout for any worthwhile Black Friday Xbox Series X deals — and we’ve already found a few. By the end of November, we expect to encounter at least a few major discounts on Xbox Series X games and accessories. Just bear in mind that you’re (probably) not going to see any price breaks on the console itself just yet.

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals: What to expect

A quick refresher: The Xbox Series X will be available worldwide on November 10, and will cost $500. Also debuting on November 10 is the $300 Xbox Series S: a smaller, cheaper alternative that will play all the same games, but at lower resolutions, and with less SSD storage space. Regardless of which model you want, you’ll have a hard time finding an Xbox Series X pre-order that’s still in stock.

Because the Xbox Series X is so new, we don’t think there’ll be any Black Friday discounts on the console itself. In fact, we don’t even anticipate that the console will be widely available until early next year. However, if retailers do get some Xbox Series X units in stock, we imagine they’ll try to sell them as expensive bundles. (See the Advanced Xbox Series X System Bundle at Gamestop for an example.) Whether these bundles offer any kind of price break is up to individual retailers, but at this point, there’s no real reason to provide extra incentives; simply having the console in stock should be enough.

Instead, the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals you should look for will most likely involve Xbox One games and accessories. Don’t dismiss this gear as inherently last-gen — the Xbox Series X will be compatible with just about every Xbox One game and accessory. Some newer games, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will even take advantage of Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system, to give you access to optimized Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions of the game with a single purchase.

Black Friday officially begins on November 27, although deals will probably be coming through all month long. Read on for the best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, and check back frequently, as we’ll be adding new offers as we spot them.

Best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals right now

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest game in Ubisoft’s long-running historical action/stealth series. This time, you’ll take control of a Viking in medieval England who must forge a tenuous piece between the Christian Saxons and the pagan Danes. This anticipated game is available at a slight discount, and will work with both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion is the third game in Ubisoft’s dystopian open-world stealth series, and lets you play as just about anyone you meet in a near-future London. Each character has different strengths and weaknesses, and building your team is half the challenge. This game offers Smart Delivery for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.View Deal

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: was $39 now $26 @ Best Buy

Perhaps the best video game to ever come out of Kickstarter, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a Metroidvania inspired by the classic Castlevania series. You control Miriam, who hunts all sorts of demons and monsters in an enormous, colorful castle. The game is backwards compatible with Xbox Series X, and well worth a look.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $49 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X controller will be slightly different from the Xbox One controller, but the Xbox One controller will still work just fine with Microsoft’s new system. At present, the gray/blue colorway is available at a discount, but different color schemes tend to go on and off sale every few days.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

The Razer Kraken is one Razer’s best wired gaming headsets, offering rich 50 mm drivers and large, comfortable earcups. There’s also a retractable microphone and Thanks to its 3.5 mm audio jack, it can plug directly into the Xbox Series X controller. Check out the various color schemes, as they’re discounted differently.View Deal