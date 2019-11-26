Act fast! This 50-inch 4K Fire TV deal slashes price to $249

After years of waiting for 4K content to show up, there's finally a good selection of 4K shows and movies to watch on Amazon, Netflix and the new Disney Plus. And you can jump on the Ultra HD bandwagon on the cheap if you take advantage of this early Black Friday deal.

Right now you can can snap up the 50-inch 4K Insignia Fire TV Edition on Amazon for just $249. That's $100 off the regular retail price and matches the lowest price ever for this set.

Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

The Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition delivers a detailed Ultra HD picture along with vibrant colors, and you get easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and more. Plus, it comes with an Alexa voice remote.



We had a chance to review the 43-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition, and we were impressed by its vibrant and colorful picture, complete with HDR support. The TV also did an admirable job rendering smooth motion.

Insignia's Fire TV Edition provides easy access to all the most popular channels and streaming services, including Disney Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. And if you want to pick up an HD antenna, the interface is smart enough to integrate live over-the-air programming with streaming channels.

The only thing we don't like about the interface is that it can be in your face with ads for Amazon shows and products.

If you need help finding stuff to watch, the Voice Remote with Alexa support lets you search for titles, switch inputs and do everything else Amazon's assistant is known for. That means you can also play music and control other smart home devices just by speaking.

The Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition includes 3 HDMI ports (one with ARC support), a USB port, Ethernet, antenna/cable input and optical digital output. We're not sure how long this deal is going to last, so we would act fast.